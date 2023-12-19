You’ll want to say ‘Yes!’ to this apples and cardamom mixer

The new flavor Fuji Apple & Cardamom from Avec. Handout

Avec, the New York-based creator of sparkling drink mixers, gained a following several years ago with flavors such as Yuzu & Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Jalapeño & Blood Orange, and Hibiscus & Pomegranate. The company crafts the sodas with actual fruit, spices, and botanicals and they boast lower sugar content than many of their counterparts. The line pairs well with spirits for a twist on a gin fizz or a rickey, a vodka and soda, or any classic cocktail. Yuzu & Lime compliments tequila. The newest flavor in the line is Fuji Apple & Cardamom, which has a fresh, tart apple flavor with herbal hints. Avec partnered with Yes! Apples, a network of upstate New York family apple farms, and blends the juice with herbs and spices, such as cardamom, lemon, tarragon, orange blossom, verbena, and vanilla. The drink brings to mind a sparkling spiced apple cider. If you find a bottle of bourbon in your cabinet, you can make a tasty cocktail with a shot and the fizzy appley beverage over ice. The flavors are available at Wegmans locations, $36 for a 12 pack, or order at avecdrinks.com.