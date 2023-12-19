Flip the script: Try these three inverted pizza recipes

For a creative take on pizza, bake toppings first, then add dough on top. To get the crispiest pizza crust at home, we literally turned pizza on its head. For our inverted pizzas, we cook a simple mixture of toppings and cover them on a baking sheet with store-bought pizza dough, then bake until golden. After being inverted, the browned crust becomes a wonderfully crisp bottom—no pizza stone required. Try it with a winning combination of contrasting flavors: sweet, subtly floral pears and rich, tangy goat cheese. Or in a Provençal adaptation, sweet caramelized onions balance briny anchovies and olives. And our Italian take pairs creamy Taleggio with jammy roasted fennel and spicy salami.

Inverted Pizza With Pears, Goat Cheese, and Pistachios

Makes 6 servings

For this inverted pizza, we roast pears with shallots to balance their sweetness, while pistachios add nutty notes and salty crunch to each bite. As a final but optional flourish after baking, sprinkle the savory-sweet pizza with crushed fennel seeds and minced fresh thyme or rosemary.

3 medium ripe-but-firm pears, stemmed, halved, cored, and cut into ¼-inch wedges

2 medium shallots, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon honey, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1½ pounds store-bought refrigerated pizza dough, room temperature

4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chévre) or blue cheese, crumbled (½ cup)

½ cup roasted salted pistachios, roughly chopped

Crushed fennel seeds or minced fresh thyme or rosemary or a combination, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the lowest position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a large bowl, toss together the pears, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, honey, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Distribute the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake without stirring until the pears and shallots begin to brown and soften, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, on a well-floured counter, use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle (the same dimensions as the baking sheet); work from the center outward to help ensure the dough is even. If it is resistant or shrinks after rolling, wait 5 to 10 minutes before trying again; if it is very elastic, you may need to give it a few rests. It’s fine if the dough is slightly smaller than the baking sheet.

When the pear mixture is ready, remove the baking sheet from the oven; leave the oven on. Being careful not to touch the hot baking sheet, lay the dough over the pear mixture, gently stretching and tucking in the edges as needed so the dough fills the baking sheet. Brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, then use a fork to poke holes every 2 to 3 inches all the way through the dough. Bake until the surface is well browned, 15 to 17 minutes.

Remove from the oven and immediately invert a wire rack onto the baking sheet. Using potholders or oven mitts, hold the baking sheet and rack together and carefully invert. Lift off the baking sheet, then slowly peel away the parchment. Using a spatula, scrape off any toppings that cling to the parchment and return them to the pizza. Scatter on the goat cheese and sprinkle with the pistachios, then drizzle with additional honey and sprinkle with herbs, if using.

Inverted Pizza With Olives, Anchovies, and Caramelized Onions Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Inverted Pizza With Olives, Anchovies, and Caramelized Onions

Makes 6 servings

Pissaladière is a savory tart from the south of France, featuring caramelized onions, anchovies, and briny black olives—an ideal topping combination for our weeknight-simple inverted pizza. Caramelizing thinly sliced onions on a baking sheet makes quick, hands-off work of the task. Fresh thyme and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil give the pizza an enticing aroma and shine.

2 medium yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2-ounce can oil-packed anchovy fillets (about 10 fillets), drained and roughly chopped

½ cup pitted black olives, roughly chopped

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1½ pounds store-bought refrigerated pizza dough, at room temperature

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the lowest position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a large bowl, toss the onions with 2 tablespoons oil, half of the thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Spread the onion mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet, then evenly distribute the anchovies and olives over the top. Bake, without stirring, until the onions begin to brown and soften, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, on a well-floured counter, use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle (the same size as the baking sheet); work from the center outward to help ensure the dough is even. If it is resistant or shrinks after rolling, wait 5 to 10 minutes before trying again; if it is very elastic, you may need to give it a few rests. It’s fine if the dough rectangle is slightly smaller than the baking sheet.

When the onion mixture is ready, remove the baking sheet from the oven; leave the oven on. Being careful not to touch the hot baking sheet, lay the dough over the onion mixture, gently stretching and tucking in the edges as needed so the dough fills the baking sheet. Brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, then use a fork to poke holes every 2 to 3 inches all the way through the dough. Bake until the surface is well browned, 15 to 17 minutes.

Remove from the oven and immediately invert a wire rack onto the baking sheet. Using potholders or oven mitts, hold the baking sheet and rack together and carefully invert. Lift off the baking sheet, then slowly peel away the parchment. Using a spatula, scrape off any toppings that cling to the parchment and return them to the pizza. Sprinkle with the remaining thyme and drizzle with additional oil. Garnish with the parsley, if using.

Inverted Pizza With Fennel, Taleggio, and Salami Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Inverted Pizza With Fennel, Taleggio, and Salami

Makes 6 servings

For this inverted pizza, we use a mixture of sharp shallots, spiced salami, and anise-y fennel. Roasting the fennel brings out its sweetness, while turning its texture soft and jammy. After being inverted out of the baking sheet, the pizza is dotted with slices of creamy Taleggio (or brie) cheese, which melts and fills the fennel crevices with buttery-tangy richness. The cheese handles more easily when chilled, so slice it straight from the refrigerator. So the dough is easy to stretch and shape, be sure it’s at room temperature.

2 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed, cored, and sliced ¼ inch thick

3 medium shallots, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon honey, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 ounces thinly sliced salami

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1½ pounds store-bought refrigerated pizza dough, at room temperature

6 ounces Taleggio or brie cheese, cut into ¼-inch slices

Minced fresh rosemary or finely grated Parmesan cheese or both, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the lowest position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a large bowl, toss together the fennel, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, honey, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet, then evenly distribute the salami over it. Bake, without stirring, until the fennel begins to brown and soften, 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, on a well-floured counter, use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle (the same dimensions as the baking sheet); work from the center outward to help ensure the dough is even. If it is resistant or shrinks after rolling, wait 5 to 10 minutes before trying again; if it is very elastic, you may need to give it a few rests. It’s fine if the dough is slightly smaller than the baking sheet.

When the fennel mixture is ready, remove the baking sheet from the oven; leave the oven on. Being careful not to touch the hot baking sheet, lay the dough over the fennel mixture, gently stretching and tucking in the edges as needed so the dough fills the baking sheet. Brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, then use a fork to poke holes every 2 to 3 inches all the way through the dough. Bake until the surface is well browned, 17 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and immediately invert a wire rack onto the baking sheet. Using potholders or oven mitts, hold the baking sheet and rack together and carefully invert. Lift off the baking sheet, then slowly peel away the parchment. Using a spatula, scrape off any toppings that cling to the parchment and return them to the pizza. Evenly distribute the Taleggio over the top and drizzle with additional honey and oil. Sprinkle with the rosemary and Parmesan, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.