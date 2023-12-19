$1 million donation to St. Mary’s in Lynn creates new financial aid program

St. Mary’s Lynn will use a $1 million donation from the family of its major benefactor to help fund financial aid to students starting in the fall of next year, the grade 6 to 12 Catholic school said Tuesday.
The gift from the family of William F. Connell in October, allowed for the creation of the McDonough Square Grant program, a need-based financial aid program where students from Lynn can receive up to one-third of tuition and fees, the school said in a press release.
Connell, who graduated from the school in 1955, donated $1 million when the school was in danger of closing in 1989. After his passing, he gifted the school $5 million. Since then, the school has built the Connell Center and created an annual service award in his name.
Connell, founder of Connell Limited Partnership of Boston, died in 2001 at age 63.
“Our family is so pleased that the expansion for the school’s financial aid program with the McDonough Square Grant initiative will alleviate tuition costs for these Lynn students,” Margot Connell, wife of the late Connell, said in the press release. “I believe Bill would be pleased with this program.”
The McDonough Square Grant program was named after the West Lynn neighborhood where Connell grew up, as well as the World War I soldier Thomas Lawrence McDonough, the school said.
St. Mary’s awards $1.5 million in merit and need-based aid, with 60 percent of that aid going to high-need students, according to the press release. Almost half of students in grades 6-12 apply for financial aid, with 55 percent considered high need and 72 percent being students of color, the school said.
“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the Connell family, Bill’s legacy will live on in the lives of the students who will follow in his footsteps that lead to St. Mary’s,” said Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan in the press release.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.