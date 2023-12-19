$1 million donation to St. Mary’s in Lynn creates new financial aid program

St. Mary’s Lynn will use a $1 million donation from the family of its major benefactor to help fund financial aid to students starting in the fall of next year, the grade 6 to 12 Catholic school said Tuesday.

The gift from the family of William F. Connell in October, allowed for the creation of the McDonough Square Grant program, a need-based financial aid program where students from Lynn can receive up to one-third of tuition and fees, the school said in a press release.

Connell, who graduated from the school in 1955, donated $1 million when the school was in danger of closing in 1989. After his passing, he gifted the school $5 million. Since then, the school has built the Connell Center and created an annual service award in his name.