7 issues to watch in the Rhode Island Senate in 2024

On the House side, Speaker Joseph Shekarchi shared his own top priorities last week.

The two leaders said they expect to move fast on certain bills (like making changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights) and will have to wait and see on budget figures on issues that come with a higher price tag (like raising Medicaid reimbursement rates).

PROVIDENCE — From health care and education to police reform and guns, Rhode Island Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Majority Leader Ryan Pearson on Monday unveiled their top priorities for the 2024 legislative session.

Here are seven key issues Ruggerio and Pearson said they want to address.

A URI medical school?

For the first time in any public setting, Ruggerio said he is interested in the University of Rhode Island building a medical school that would be focused on training primary care physicians. He acknowledged that the proposal hasn’t been fleshed out, but said it’s something worth considering in the coming years. (Rhode Island currently only has one medical school, at Brown University.)

Ruggerio called the broader health care landscape in Rhode Island “my top concern,” and said he wants to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates and potentially offer initiatives to retain or recruit primary care physicians.

Pearson said he believes the state will begin boosting reimbursements rates this year, but it’s likely that it will take multiple years to fully phase in — similar to the education funding formula.

“The amount of catch up that we have to do on Medicaid rates is incredibly significant,” Pearson said.

A police reform bill is expected to pass both chambers

Ruggerio said he believes this will be the year the General Assembly finally revamps the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

Advocates have been calling for a repeal or overhaul of LEOBOR since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020, and they say the current law makes it too difficult to address police misconduct in Rhode Island.

The Senate passed a bill to revamp LEOBOR this year, but the House did not act because the action came at the very end of the legislative session, and consensus wasn’t reached between the two chambers.

Ruggerio said he didn’t expect the House to vote on the bill last year. “I wanted to send it over just for review, and I wanted to take the temperature of the chamber,” he said. “I think we did a great job for the past four years on that bill. We’ve had a lot of discussions with all the stakeholders. And we are going to do something with that bill this year.”

Senator Ana B. Quezada, a Providence Democrat, had removed her name as sponsor of the legislation last session because the amended bill included a majority of police officers on the reworked disciplinary panel that would decide officers’ punishments.

But Ruggerio said, “It’s my bill now. We had a very strong vote last year. I know the House is looking at the legislation right now. They are considering some changes. Our lawyers have been sitting down discussing that. I think they are committed to passing that this year, as we are.”

He said he plans to introduce the bill as soon as the legislative session begins on Jan. 2. “That is one I want to get over to the House immediately,” he said.

Not so fast on more housing bills

The Senate leaders were not as enthused as Speaker Shekarchi about passing a law to streamline the process of building accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law apartments or granny flats, to help increase housing production in the state.

Pearson said members are concerned about “wholesale second structures” being built on existing properties, which would change neighborhoods. “It shouldn’t be the size of the existing house,” he said. (He also specifically cited the two-story “garden shed” recently built by East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, which the mayor hopes to turn into an ADU if the law changes.)

While housing prices continue to rise, Pearson said the Senate would “take a position of oversight and tweak this year,” noting that 13 out of 14 housing bills in Shekarchi’s package were approved this past session, some of which have not yet taken effect and funds have not yet been spent.

“Let’s keep the Housing Department focused on executing on the programs we’ve already agreed to,” Pearson said.

Mixed views on guns

Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, said he is going to advocate for safe gun storage legislation in the coming legislative session.

“I think it’s a common sense thing we should do, and I want to get that one across the finish line,” Pearson said.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Pamela J. Lauria, a Barrington Democrat, would require the safe storage of firearms and would provide civil penalties and criminal penalties for violations.

Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said he likes “the concept” of the safe storage bill, but he said he remains opposed to a state ban on assault-style weapons.

“What I have a real problem with is us doing it as a state and other states not doing it and people are still able to get the assault weapons,” he said. “If you want to do a ban, it has to be on a national level, I think.”

So, Ruggerio said, “Other than the safe storage, I don’t think we should move forward on anything else at this point in time.”

More money for English learners

As the share of multilingual learners in Rhode Island’s public school system continues to increase, Pearson said Senate leadership wants to pump more money into the system specifically for students learning English.

The R.I. Department of Education requested $20 million for multilingual learners in its budget proposal to Governor Dan McKee earlier this fall, after the General Assembly required the department to make a recommendation. Pearson said that number is likely short of what is needed.

Public school enrollment is also dropping, causing a funding squeeze since state aid is allocated to districts based on enrollment.

“Providence is in a complete mess,” Pearson said, calling the situation “entirely predictable” after the Senate’s efforts to put a moratorium on expanding charter school seats failed in 2021. The money follows the student, causing a financial problem for districts as students leave traditional public schools for charters. “The damage is done,” he said, adding that there is not an appetite to give additional money to Providence again to make up for its enrollment drop.

While the Senate previously sought to give control of the Providence schools back to the local school board, Ruggerio said he does not think it is time to end the state takeover that started in 2019. “I don’t think the time right now is right for it,” he said.

Overhauling RIPTA

While there is going to be a debate on Smith Hill this year about whether to increase funding at the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), Ruggerio said he wants broader changes at the agency. He said he doesn’t support former Warwick mayor Scott Avedisian as chief executive officer despite RIPTA’s board giving him a two-year contract extension in May. Avedisian was hired by RIPTA in 2018.

“I’m sure he could serve some purpose there, but I don’t think he should be the CEO,” Ruggerio said. “I think you really need someone who has a background in transit.”

In a statement, Avedisian said he looks forward to “discussing the Senate’s concerns and working collaboratively to secure the necessary resources for addressing the remaining challenges confronting RIPTA.”

Ruggerio said he is supportive of moving the central bus hub in Providence’s Kennedy Plaza to the former I-195 land, although he said he wasn’t sure of the specific location. Governor Dan McKee has also said he supports moving the bus hub out of the plaza.

Ruggerio backs Neronha in battle with judge

The Senate president said he plans to sponsor legislation that would require both the prosecution and the defendant to agree to jury-waived trials, rather than the current law that allows just the defendant to make that choice.

Ruggerio’s comments will be music to the ears of Attorney General Peter Neronha, who has clashed with Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini over the issue in recent weeks. The judge referred Neronha to the state Supreme Court disciplinary board for comments he made on X (Twitter).

“It’s a fairer process,” Ruggerio said. “I don’t see why a judge would object to something like that.”

Shekarchi said last week that he is open to changing the law.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.