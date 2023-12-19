Parts of rural Maine cut off by flooding on major thoroughfare Route 26 in Bethel

A day after a powerful storm lashed New England with heavy rains and ferocious winds, Route 26 was flooded from the Androscoggin River, complicating travel in this rural part of Maine.

BETHEL, Maine — Route 26, a major thoroughfare in this small town was still impassable and underwater Tuesday morning, cutting off access to the town center from the south.

“Can you get through on foot?” asked George Greenwood while walking toward the water.

“No way,” replied Melinda Remington. “It’s way too deep.”

She suggested that if he had a canoe, he could reach South Main Street.

Danger and damage from Monday’s storm continued into Tuesday elsewhere in Maine, as well. Authorities were still searching for two people who were swept away by a rain-swollen Swift River Monday and 427,000 people remained without power in the state.

In Bethel, Greenwood, a 33-year-old from Rhode Island, said he was renovating a house nearby and was looking to charge his phone and get a bite to eat. The power had been knocked out, spoiling all the food in the fridge, he said.

“This really sucks,” he said.

Remington, a 71-year-old retired teacher, told Greenwood she had a generator and he could charge his phone at her house and that she would feed him.

“There are hearty folks around here, so they help each other out,” said Remington, who had a shed a taken out by a pine tree during the storm.

Throughout the morning, people turned up to look at the flooded out road, a main east-west thoroughfare that leads to the Sunday River resort. From where the road is flooded out, it’s usually a 10-minute drive to the ski mountain. But with the road flooded, locals estimated it would take between 45 minutes and an hour to reach Sunday River via a much more circuitous route.

Christine Coolidge lives near the flooded section of the road. She said she woke up at 3 a.m. and went to a local high school to fill four pickle buckets with water so she could flush the toilet because her power was knocked out. Some residents expected to be without power for days. Coolidge said she had heard the flood waters were so strong in some areas that they essentially physically shifted some roadside culverts.

“It’s all washed out,” she said, looking at the stretch of road that leads to town.

Some residents near the flooding said emergency personnel had ferried supplies to Sunday River early in the morning for people who were trapped there. Others noted that while many people own power generators in this part of Maine, the generators need gas to run and some people are cut off from accessing a gas station because of the flooding.

A few people griped that there wasn’t more of a warning for motorists, particularly truckers, that the road was washed out. Cones, a sign, a police detail, something. Only a sawhorse that was missing one leg in the middle of the road suggested that drivers shouldn’t attempt the watery crossing.

Locals here said the water started going over the roadway at about 2 p.m. Monday. Drivers kept trying to traverse the road for a few hours after that, even when they shouldn’t have. One resident lamented that this part of Maine is hard enough to get around without the flooding. Estimates differed as to how much of the road was flooded; one person said a half-mile was overtaken by the Androscoggin, another guessed a mile. No one had heard any timeline for when power would be back.

“We don’t know much,” said Coolidge, who pointed in the direction of a key part of the local electric infrastructure that was underwater.

Laurie Swan, 52, a lifelong resident of Bethel, said people living in a trailer park on the other side of the flood waters were essentially “surrounded by a pond.”

“They’re stuck,” she said.

She said upstream dams were released during the storm because they were at risk of failing, but local residents did not receive a warning ahead of that.

“We didn’t get it,” she said.

But there was a silver lining; Swan estimated the water had receded 10 feet in two hours. She was asked by an out-of-towner the easiest way to get to the town center with Route 26 flooded.

“Swim,” she replied.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.