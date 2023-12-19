fb-pixelBicyclist struck, killed by garbage truck in Allston Skip to main content

Bicyclist dies after being struck by garbage truck in Allston, police say

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 19, 2023, 35 minutes ago

A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a garbage truck in Allston on Tuesday morning, police said.

The cyclist was hit shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Hano and Cambridge streets, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson. He was taken to the hospital and the truck driver remained at the scene, Boyle said.

A section of Cambridge Street was closed to traffic while police investigated, Boyle said.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

