Bicyclist dies after being struck by garbage truck in Allston, police say

A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a garbage truck in Allston on Tuesday morning, police said.

The cyclist was hit shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Hano and Cambridge streets, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson. He was taken to the hospital and the truck driver remained at the scene, Boyle said.

A section of Cambridge Street was closed to traffic while police investigated, Boyle said.