Brockton man pleads guilty to $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief fraud

Mendes also submitted false tax records in support of his loan applications, according to the statement.

Starting in June 2020, Joao Mendes, 60, submitted multiple fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) loan applications that misrepresented the number of employees, average monthly payroll expenses, and gross revenues of Mendes’s various businesses, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Brockton man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of wire fraud after submitting false applications and obtaining over $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Mendes and others received more than $1.5 million in PPP and EIDL funds, which Mendes transferred to different bank accounts and used to purchase cryptocurrency.

Over $1.545 million in cryptocurrency and $206,000 from over 20 accounts were seized by the US and will be criminally forfeited, according to the statement.

Mendes was first charged in July of 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2024.

The charge of wire fraud can provide a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, according to the statement.









