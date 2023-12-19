Brothel hearings are slated to be held behind closed doors

On Tuesday, Cambridge District Court officials said each of the 28 people will receive a summons to appear before a clerk magistrate for a private “show cause” hearing over the request by a federal task force to charge them with paying for sex. Documents related to the request for charges will not be made public unless the clerk magistrate issues criminal complaints, officials said.

A day after authorities said that they are seeking criminal charges against 28 people accused of paying for sex at brothels in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs that catered to a wealthy clientele, state court officials declined to identify them and said secret proceedings will be held over whether there’s enough evidence to prosecute any of them.

Advertisement

“The public does not have access to these meetings, and that’s the way it’s always been,” Cambridge District Court first assistant clerk-magistrate Myra Hemingway said.

However, the state court’s own rules allow for an exception in cases of public interest.

A 2008 rule issued by the chief justice of the Massachusetts trial court says that “presumptively, show cause hearings are private and closed to the public,” but people or organizations may petition for public access. “If the application is one of special public significance and the magistrate concludes that legitimate public interests outweigh the accused’s right of privacy, the hearing may be opened to the public and should be conducted in the formal atmosphere of a courtroom,” according to the rule.

Assistant clerk-magistrate James Ferrara said the court had not yet processed the application for criminal charges, and that the summonses hadn’t been sent out.

Last month, when three people accused of operating the prostitution ring were arrested on federal charges, authorities said elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels. On Monday, the US attorney’s office said the Homeland Security Investigations task force that investigated the case was urging state authorities to pursue criminal charges against the customers. A Cambridge police officer assigned to the task force filed applications for criminal complaints against the 28 people with Cambridge District Court.

Advertisement

The “show cause” hearings were triggered because there were no arrests at the time of the alleged crimes, and the charges are misdemeanors, according to a Cambridge police spokesperson. If the magistrate finds there is probable cause and approves charges, then the person would be arraigned and the case would become public.

In Massachusetts, the charge of paying for sex is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

The secret hearings have been controversial, with critics complaining of a lack of transparency and accountability. In 2018, a Boston Globe Spotlight report detailed inconsistent treatment, a lack of oversight and inconsistent treatment of defendants in the closed door proceedings. A clerk-magistrate, who is not required to have a law degree and in many cases doesn’t, presides over the hearings. In 2019, the Supreme Judicial Court ordered the courts to record the hearings and keep demographic data about those who face potential charges.

“That is really upsetting news,” Audrey Morrissey, a former Boston sex worker who is the coexecutive director of the advocacy organization My Life My Choice, said of the decision to hold private sessions to consider charges against alleged brothel customers. “The public should know who they are.”

Advertisement

She said the way of ending people exploiting others for sex work is to cut into the demand by exposing the buyers.

“If people didn’t buy people, people couldn’t sell people,” she said. “It all starts with the demand for human bodies.”

Last month, when Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy announced the indictment of the alleged operators of the brothels, he said that the men who bought sex would be held accountable. On Monday, he said his office had referred customers to the state for potential prosecution but didn’t identify them.

“Until probable cause has been found, no names will be released,” Levy said. “If probable cause is established and criminal charges are issued by the court, referrals will then be made to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.”

The Middlesex district attorney’s office referred comment to the US attorney’s office, which on Tuesday declined to comment further.

The case captured national attention when federal authorities announced the arrests of the alleged operators of brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, as well as Tysons and Fairfax, Va., which allegedly catered to a wealthy and well-connected clientele.

Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, is accused of being the leader of the interstate prostitution network. She is charged along with James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, with violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings.

All three have pleaded not guilty and are being held pending trial.

Advertisement

Attorney Elizabeth Keeley, a former chief of the Massachusetts attorney general’s human trafficking division until last year, said holding people publicly accountable for buying sex is “a huge part of the deterrence factor,” She added it’s unlikely that federal authorities would have referred cases for state prosecution, unless there was enough evidence to convince a magistrate to issue charges.

“The writing is on the wall,” she said. “People have been on notice — it’s coming.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.