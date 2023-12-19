Cambridge man pleads guilty to home break-in, rape of 13-year old girl in 2000

Judge James Budreau also ordered that Reddick’s prison sentence be followed by three years of probation, according to the statement.

Roger W. Reddick, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court to three counts of rape of a child with force and was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison, according to a statement issued by Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.

In a crime that went unsolved for 23 years, a Cambridge man will serve up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after breaking into her home in the fall of 2000, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Tuesday.

Reddick was a stranger to the teen girl and her parents and lived about 1/2 mile away when he broke into their home in the early morning hours of October 18, 2000, sneaked into the girl’s second-floor bedroom. and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Reddick covered the girl’s mouth with his hand, ordered her to be quiet, and asked her how old she was. The girl answered truthfully, telling the intruder that she was 13 years old, Ryan said.

When the girl had a moment to get away, she screamed and ran away. The attacker ran out of the house.

“For twenty-three years, the victim in this case has lived with the mystery of who came into her bedroom and violently sexually assaulted her,” Ryan said in the statement. “Today, that woman, now thirty-seven years old and living outside of Massachusetts, had the opportunity to hear the defendant admit to what he had done to her. She was able, through her statement to the Court, to describe the impact of these events and the defendant’s actions on her life.”

Reddick had come up in 2009 as a possible suspect after investigators identified a fingerprint that had been lifted from a jewelry box at the scene as his, but police lacked sufficient corroborating evidence to charge him.

A pair of green patterned boxer shorts left at the foot of the girl’s bed were tested for DNA at the time but did not yield results

When Ryan’s Cold Case Unit investigators refocused on the case last September they had the benefit of technological advancements when they retested the underwear. They were able to identify Reddick “as the source of the major DNA profile on the green boxers,” according to Ryan’s office.

“This case exemplifies our commitment to continuing to work on uncharged cases, to employing new technological advances and to collaborating with investigators and scientists to identify and hold accountable perpetrators,” Ryan said. “Even though decades have passed, Roger Reddick has now been held accountable for his conduct.”

Reddick was arrested on March 30, 2023 and has been in jail since.

“This is an example of how dogged detective work and diligent prosecution can ensure justice and provide accountability,” said Elow. “We will always be here for survivors and will never give up trying to find and prosecute the people behind such a horrific crime.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.