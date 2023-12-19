Cardinal O’Malley says Pope Francis letting priests bless same-sex couples shows ‘love and care’ for all in the church

Francis’s directive, issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, gives priests greater flexibility to bless LGBTQ Catholics in same-sex unions — a practice that was already occurring behind closed doors in many parishes across the country but had not been officially sanctioned until now, said Mathew Schmalz, a religious studies professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.

“We thank the Holy Father for his love and care of all the people in the flock,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley in a statement. “We caution and make clear that the Holy Father has not endorsed gay marriage, but has recognized all Catholics, including those whose unions are not recognized by the Church, as equally in need of God’s grace and love.”

The leader of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston on Tuesday praised Pope Francis for formally allowing priests to bless same-sex couples but stressed that the announcement does not mean the pontiff is backing LGBTQ marriages.

“Pope Francis indicates that he is recognizing ‘non-ritualized blessings’ that are spontaneous and for those who ask for them,” O’Malley said Tuesday. “Priests imparting these blessings need to be careful that it should not become a liturgical or semi-liturgical act, similar to a sacrament.”

He said the declaration “stresses that Catholics should ‘neither provide for nor promote a ritual for the blessings of couples in an irregular situation,’ but at the same time, ‘not prevent or prohibit’ the Church from responding to people seeking God’s help through ‘a simple blessing.’”

While the declaration empowers priests to bless gay couples outside of Mass, it stresses marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman, and clergy imparting blessings on people in same-sex relationships should avoid rites and prayers reserved for Catholic weddings, so not to create confusion.

The declaration broadens the definition of “blessing” in pastoral contexts, contending that anyone in need of God’s mercy and love “should not be required to have prior moral perfection” to receive a non-ritualistic blessing.

“The document, therefore, offers a type of blessing that can be conferred on anyone to invoke God’s help and mercy in their lives,” O’Malley said Tuesday. “It is the Church reaching out a hand of affection to all Catholics in the hope that these simple gestures provide an effective means of increasing trust in God on the part of the people who seek to be guided by a greater understanding of God’s plan for love and truth.”

