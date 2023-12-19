Crews fan out to restore power, clear roads in aftermath of damaging storm

Due to power outages, school was canceled in Cohasset, Scituate, Silver Lake Regional School District, Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton on Tuesday, officials said. In Stoughton, the South Elementary School will be closed due to a continued power outage, but all other schools will be open and follow their regular schedules.

The fierce storm toppled trees and powerlines and littered streets with debris while heavy rain caused coastal flooding and made some roads impassable Monday. According to PowerOutage.us, 600,000 utility customers are without power around 6:29 a.m. Tuesday with Maine (432,000) and Massachusetts (131,000) accounting for the bulk of those affected.

A day after a powerful storm lashed New England with heavy rain and ferocious winds, utility crews are scrambling to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers and clear roads littered with fallen debris, while some school districts closed for the day.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be in the 40s and partially sunny skies are expected across Southern New England Tuesday.

“A few showers will impact the Cape/Islands into mid-morning. Otherwise ... a mixture of clouds & sunshine today with nothing more than a brief afternoon spot shower. Highs will be well into the 40s,” forecasters wrote.

Flood warnings are in effect for some communities near the Merrimac, Nashua, Shawsheen, Assabet Rivers on Tuesday, the weather service said.

On Monday, an 89-year-old man died when “high winds and rain” caused a tree to collapse around 9:47 a.m., trapping him inside a trailer in Hanover, Mass., said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

In Windham, Maine, a 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a part of a tree while clearing debris from his roof, WMTW-TV reported.

In Bartlett, N.H., the Saco River rose about 10 feet. South of Boston in Scituate widespread power outages forced officials to close schools on Tuesday, while in Clinton, Maine, winds tore the roof off a tractor-trailer. In Ashfield, just east of the Berkshires, nearly 5 inches of rain fell.

Flooding was so intense in Providence that the waves forced the gates off a storm drain. And in Somerville, murky water overtook at least one neighborhood street, where water lapped at car tires and trash barrels were haphazardly knocked over.

At 12:35 p.m. a car was stuck due to coastal flooding in a park area on River Road next to Narragansett Bay in Providence, the weather service said.

In Holbrook, Mass. a large tree fell onto a pickup truck, trapping the driver inside shortly after 11 a.m. outside of a home on Maywood Road, police said. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the man from the truck’s cab. The man, who was visiting the home, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. No details about his injuries were released.

In Upton, the town’s wastewater department reported a sanitary sewer overflow at 11:45 a.m. that was expected to continue into Monday night. An estimated 25,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage was being discharged from the town’s wastewater treatment facility at 43 Maple Ave. into an unnamed tributary of the West River throughout the overflow, the department said in a statement. Officials warned people to avoid the river for 48 hours after the overflow ends due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Two homes in the 100 block of Ashfield Road in Williamsburg, Mass. were evacuated due to water entering the home, according to the weather service.

At 11:50 a.m. East Beach Road in Westport, Mass. was flooded and there were reports of debris in the roadway in the vicinity of Horseneck Beach, forecasters said.

As of early afternoon, 1 p.m.almost 700,000 customers in New England were without power, including 289,000 in Massachusetts. With winds howling, including a gust recorded at 59 miles per hour, flights were grounded at Logan Airport at 8:46 a.m., resuming at 12:45 p.m. The FAA grounded flights at Logan for a second time around 2:20 p.m. and lifted the order at 3:30 p.m.

In Maine, ski resorts Sunday River and Sugarloaf announced they would close Tuesday as they assess and repair roads, infrastructure, and equipment damaged by the storm, according to social media posts. Bretton Woods and Loon Mountain in New Hampshire also said they will close skiing operations Tuesday.

There had been more than 100 flight cancellations at Logan, the majority of which were from Cape Air, which uses smaller aircraft and halts flights in strong winds, said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport.

On an unusually warm December day, the storm caused damage to buildings and homes across the region, and debris fell from a building at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, officials said. No one was injured.

In Salem, N.H., fire officials reported a roof was blown off a building that houses a car wash. “On arrival they found the rubber membrane roof had blown off the building. They found the roof had blown off the building and into the parking lot they also found debris in the road,” a press release stated.

In Wellesley, there was flooding and fallen trees, especially on Route 9, said Meghan Jop, the town’s executive director.

“Crews are working to restore power and remove debris from roads,” Jop said.

In Boston shortly after 8 a.m., police responded to an accident at 33 Wales St. in Dorchester where a tree had fallen on two vehicles while they were moving, officials said.

“It struck one vehicle in the front and another in the rear,” a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said Monday. One of the vehicles included a mother and her two children, and the other had one occupant, police said. All four people sustained minor injuries.

In Cohasset, police asked residents to stay inside and off the roads so crews can remove fallen power lines, trees, and branches. A mother and her infant each suffered minor injuries after a large tree branch fell on their car that was traveling south on Route 3A. They reminded residents to stay away from power lines that have fallen because they could be live.

Even as the storm passed through, the National Weather Service warned about coastal flooding in Rhode Island, especially at high tide. In Providence, forecasters said the water level in Fox Point was approaching 10 feet, the highest since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

The Charles River in Dover, the Sudbury River in Framingham, and the Nashua River in Fitchburg are each nearing flood stage, forecasters warned. Minor flooding was reported at five rivers in Western Massachusetts.

Downed trees and flooding wreaked havoc on the roads. In Hamilton, toppled trees pulled down wires on Highland Street and Chebacco Road, which were shut down indefinitely.

“We don’t have an estimate when these will be cleared,” police said.

In Portsmouth, gusts reached 54 miles per hour. Shortly after noon, Eversource, the state’s largest electricity provider, reported that nearly 24,000 customers were affected by power outages. The winds were particularly damaging in the Seacoast region, and officials warned that waters will would continue to rise.

“Even after the rain stops rivers will continue to crest into Tuesday, so take precautions now as no one is immune from the potential for flooding from this storm,” Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Respect barriers and stay safe by avoiding flooded roadways. Give hard working crews plenty of space to do their jobs as they restore power and clear debris from roads.”

In Milton, meanwhile, a wind gust of 90 miles per hour was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wind gusts of 68 miles per hour were reported in Boston and 67 miles per hour in Norwood, officials said.

Shanna Kelly and Shannon Larson of the Globe staff and Globe Correspondent Talia Lissauer and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.