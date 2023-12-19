How a rail trail sparked a fight pitting outdoor recreation against rare species

That’s why he’s opposing a new rail trail project, which aims to connect 34 miles of trail from Concord to Lake Sunapee — a project Carroll fears could wipe out some vulnerable turtle species from the area.

He’s made a career getting up close and personal with these creatures, earning him a Genius Grant from the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship in 2006. But when it comes to preserving sensitive species and habitat around his hometown in Warner, Carroll, who is a naturalist, believes the best approach is for people to stay away.

CONCORD — David Carroll has spent his life studying turtles and wetlands, the subject of a handful of books he has authored and hundreds of drawings and paintings.

Advertisement

The trail efforts are led by Timothy Blagden of Warner, who said its benefits outweigh the potential risk to wildlife.

“If we can get a corridor built for this rail trail, it will pull people out of cars. It will improve public health,” Blagden said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Blagden said the trail will connect people to the environment, provide an alternative to carbon-polluting roads, and bring economic development to the region. Because it crosses a patchwork of public and private land, Blagden has been working on the trail in increments starting in 2013, and is now working to build a 2,000-foot segment of trail near Exit 9 off of I-89 that would include two bridges over the Warner River. The project received $1.2 million in federal funding in December 2022.

“It’s a critical link,” said Blagden, adding that it will connect many side roads with a zone of economic interest, including a grocery store, a hardware store, and fast food restaurants. He said the thousands of cars driving through the area each day makes walking and biking there dangerous.

But Carroll warns this development will come at the expense of the turtles he’s spent his life documenting.

Advertisement

“This is just an unbearable invasion,” he said.

Naturalist and painter David Carroll in his living room with a piece of his artwork. "It’s not too long before they just disappear,” Carroll said of turtles who live in an area where a rail trail is proposed. Cheryl Senter

His main concern is that the 14-foot-wide paths will fulfill their promise: ushering people into a sensitive ecosystem only to wreak havoc once they arrive. He said with people come invasive plant species and predators like raccoons and skunks, who eat the trash people leave behind and prey on turtles, snakes, and ground nesting birds.

The constant passage of people and their pet dogs will scare away migratory songbirds who nest in the area, according to Carroll, who said the impact on turtles could be the most devastating. He said heavy recreation is a big factor endangering sensitive species. The area is home to a turtle on the state’s endangered list, a state threatened turtle, and one species of special concern. Two species have been petitioned for federal status under the Endangered Species Act, which would bring additional protection, but no decision has been made yet.

“There’s a great danger of poaching on the species, also of incidental collecting,” said Carroll, which means even people who don’t set out with nefarious plans to bring a turtle home could be tempted if they encounter one.

“It’s not too long before they just disappear,” he said. “I mean, they’re very appealing. People pick them up, take them home, maybe move them to another place.”

That’s especially detrimental to turtle species because they sexually mature late in life. Some don’t lay their first clutch of eggs until they are 13 or 14 years old, so removing one female can be a big blow to the population.

Advertisement

Everyone interviewed for the story asked that the species remain anonymous to avoid attracting poachers who sell them on the black market as pets. Development pressures and poaching have undone years of conservation work to protect turtles in other parts of the country, like Virginia, where scientists say local extinction is the result of human development.

Carroll is trying to warn the public that putting six miles of rail trail along a sensitive river corridor could have the same effect in New Hampshire.

“There’s no way that something this invasive is not going to have terrible impacts,” he said.

Human and animal footprints coming and going at the entrance to the Warner River rail trail on East Main Street in Warner, N.H. Cheryl Senter

Wildlife biologist Joshua Megyesy at New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program shares concerns about the impact to wildlife as a result of the rail trail. As a state agency biologist, he doesn’t have an official position on the trail, but he has been working to educate people in Warner about the threat the proposed section of trail poses to sensitive species.

He said the public needs to consider “whether or not it’s absolutely necessary to have more recreation, at the expense of rare wildlife species,” and noted that the proposed rail trail is located in a priority area for threatened and endangered species.

Introducing people to a sensitive area can be detrimental for wildlife, according to Megyesy, who pointed to studies showing the rapid decline in populations after natural areas were opened to recreation.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty stunning in some cases,” he said.

Blagden said he has followed the processes in place to protect sensitive species and worked to reduce harm to them where possible, but he thinks getting people out into nature can ultimately help preserve it. He also pointed to climate benefits of allowing people to lessen their dependence on cars.

“If we’re going to pass a planet on to future generations, we need to do these things,” he said. “We need to grow the next generation of conservationists, and I don’t think [Carroll] is going to be successful doing that if he says ‘That land is where people can’t go.’”

Some of David Carroll's artwork depicts turtles, which he has written about and is advocating to protect. Cheryl Senter

Some of the permits required to build the rail trail ask about threatened or endangered species. But Megyesy said data on sensitive species is sparse, and it takes a long time to be entered into the appropriate database.

Other rare species were located just beyond the one-mile zone that would have triggered an environmental review for portions of the trail permitted in 2018 and 2021, according to Megyesy.

Michael Polizzotti, a field specialist who works on trails for the UNH Extension, said a project like Blagden’s can positively impact a local community and the people who live there. They recently worked together on a report that gathered input from community members in Hopkinton. The report found people wanted better connectivity and walkability.

“That’s part of the route the Concord-Lake Sunapee Rail Trail will take once it’s fully completed,” Polizzotti said of the project.

Advertisement

The Rails to Trails Conservancy reported 75 total rail trails in the state, covering 558 miles, according to a 2018 UNH Extension report.

Of the 27 different state-owned rail trails in the state, the state analyzed nine trails and found they contribute over $18 million per year and generate $2.7 million in tax revenue, according to a 2022 state rail trails plan. About 85 percent of visitors are New Hampshire residents, who spend around $14 per visit, compared to out of state visitors who spend over $40 per visit, the analysis found.

But Carroll believes in a state full of trails, some areas should be left alone.

“What I’m hoping for is that they just won’t build the damn thing,” he said.

At the least, he said, he hopes the trail will be routed away from the river.

Blagden said he is in the process of hiring a consultant, the first step in a local public agency process run by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. According to initial estimates, the project won’t go out to bid to a construction company until mid-2026.

A view of Warner River from the Dalton covered bridge. A section of the proposed rail trail would be near Exit 9 off of I-89 and would include two bridges over the river. Cheryl Senter

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.