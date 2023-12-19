For the Lewiston bar filled with memories and desecrated by mass murder, there is no certain future — only cautious hope

On cloudless mornings, the sun reaches through a bullet hole in the back wall to cast a puddle of light on the ground, no bigger than a pool ball. In the dining room, there is a chip in the wood where a bullet grazed the countertop before flying toward the table where owner Kathy Lebel and her husband, Dave, always ate dinner. But what stops Kathy in her tracks is the light fixture hanging just above pool table number six, blasted by gunshots fired at eye level.

LEWISTON, Maine — There is no blood left on the floor of Schemengees Bar & Grille, but traces of death still linger.

Faces. He was aiming for people’s faces, she says to herself each time, and tries to imagine the crosshairs of a rifle pointed directly into her eyes. She tries to conjure a level of fear that is unimaginable, lets it rise in her chest until just before the point of panic, and then snaps out of it.

No, she thinks. She cannot reopen, not here. Not where death still lingers.

But what to do then, with a business that radiated laughter for 25 years, where lovebirds met and babies were feted, and all the greats came to hone their game? Where pool leagues trained and cornhole players razzed each other and dart champions donated all their winnings to charity? Where Kathy brought her own love of billiards to life, always reinventing, always coming back better, with the next big idea for how to have a great time.

She received messages from friends and strangers less than 24 hours after the shooting asking whether she planned to reopen, messages that angered her, honestly, because what could she say? Each time another person asks, she is more certain that she doesn’t know. What would it mean to end Schemengees here, in the shadow of a grief so deep it seems to swallow everything? And what would it take to resurrect it in a new location, to reinvent just one more time?

Standing inside the bar, she gazed through the holes in the light above table number six, shook her head, and kept walking.

Kathy does not particularly want to reinvent. What she really wants is a do-over. To go back in time and know, somehow, that this would happen. To shutter the doors of Schemengees early and send the revelers home, to end their fun but save their lives.

“I ... just want to be able to go back to normal,” she says.

She longs to go back, back, back to the spring of 1998, when she, stubborn and 26, decided to buy Schemengees with her husband for $25,000 and move the pool hall to a warehouse they converted on Lewiston’s Lincoln Street.

She wants to go back to opening night, when Schemengees ran on nothing but youthful dreams and determination. When Kathy had no idea how to work the pizza oven or open the cash register or do her taxes. When none of it mattered because she loved pool and was playing seven nights a week and was happy.

Back to the company party Schemengees hosted for a young businesswoman who had just gotten pregnant through a new fertility trial and who encouraged Kathy to sign up for the study, too.

To the Tuesday afternoon a little over a year later when Kathy’s water broke right there on the carpet, and the joyous discomfort of her soaked capris as she told her husband their baby was on his way.

To the unexpected relocation of Schemengees to a bigger warehouse farther up Lincoln Street, where she booked live bands on weekends and where, on quieter nights, her infant son would sleep behind the bar while she worked the register.

Back, even, to her husband’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s, which has steadily progressed over the past decade, or her own battle with breast cancer.

Back to the serendipitous night she drank a little too much and let Joe Walker, then the head of a popular pool league, talk her into becoming Schemengees’ sports director. And back to all the nights after that when the two worked side by side, dreaming up the next big idea and launching it into action.

Energetic and playful, Joe was a big dreamer and a straight talker; Kathy quickly came to respect his honesty and found the two shared a sense of commitment — if they said they were going to do something, it always got done. Before long, she promoted him to manager and the two married their skills in an even division of labor.

The pair introduced darts, cornhole, pinball, a dining nook, even an entirely new restaurant down the street in an abandoned railway station. By October 2023, they were sure they had done it all.

And as the kids were growing up and life was settling down for each of them, they had started to whisper about selling the place and easing into retirement at her restaurant, Station Grill.

“He wanted to slow down his life, and I wanted to slow down mine,” Kathy says. “I wanted Schemengees to continue without me.”

Word was getting around, and it could only have been days earlier that Joe turned to her at the bar and said, We did it. We’ve done everything we can do.

But of course, that was before it happened.

Before a gunman stormed into Schemengees just after 7 p.m. on a Wednesday and destroyed everything.

In the days immediately following the shooting, she couldn’t walk up to the entrance of the bar — she had tried, once, and didn’t make it.

Trembling in the broad daylight, she had taken soft, shaky steps across the parking lot until she could go no farther. A man approached from the opposite side of the lot, closed the gap between them. He worked for New England Trauma Services, a homicide cleanup company, and wanted to know: was she Kathy Lebel, owner of Schemengees Bar & Grille? Shuddering, she opened her mouth and forced out a yes.

He handed her the keys to the place, spoke words that she did not hear. When he saw the tears in her eyes, he stopped talking.

She took the keys and ran back to her car, parked in the farthest possible corner of the newly repaved lot. In the driver’s seat, she heaved heavy sobs for everything and everyone who was gone and not coming back. It had been four days since the shooting that killed 18 people, eight of them inside the pool hall. And she told herself she could never walk back in there again.

But two days later, Kathy was at Station Grill, poring over photos she received from the FBI, and she was angry.

Her anger was not rational, but rather a grief buried beneath rage that was funneled, perhaps illogically, toward the federal agents who had been inside Schemengees in the days after the shooting.

She fumed along with Tori Patterson, the bar manager who was working the night of the shooting, who saw the face of the gunman as he walked into the pool hall, who escaped death and wonders why.

The agents were the opposite of regulars, antithetical to those familiar faces that made Schemengees feel like home. They were strangers. And if they had rifled through jackets and purses, what was to stop them from raiding the tip jar or emptying the register?

Riled up until they couldn’t bear to be still, Kathy and Tori rushed to the car and flew down the road and now, hearts pounding, they were here.

“Are you ready?” Kathy asked, pulling the key from her pocket.

A pause. “Yes.”

“All right,” Kathy said. “Let’s do it.”

They burst through the door like heroes in pursuit of justice. In the entryway, they froze for a long minute.

It’s so quiet, Kathy said, first to herself and then aloud, startling at the echo of her own voice. Schemengees was never quiet.

It felt wrong, for a place known for its jukebox music and rowdy cheers to be so still, and yet, Kathy did not break down. She felt at peace.

The blood-stained carpet was gone; that was a relief, even though the concrete floor sent her voice reverberating across the room in a way that made the words sound hollow and unnatural. Black netting and plastic jack-o-lanterns were left over from Halloween, like a strange time capsule. The money was where it belonged. The cleanup crew had stacked the tables and chairs in a corner by the bar and pushed all the pool tables to the side. At first glance, it was almost possible to overlook the traces of gunfire.

Now all that was left was to turn on the lights and walk around the pool hall and relive the fragments of stories she’d heard about their friends and where they died. Ron Morin dove there. Joe fell there. And the question that never stopped asking itself hovered in the silence between them: Why?

That question, swollen over seven days of grief, was perhaps the first inkling that she could not come back.

“It would be no different if somebody walked into my house and did that to my family,” Kathy says. “I wouldn’t live there. I’d get my stuff out and go somewheres else.”

Schemengees, she says, should not be where you come to die.

“This is supposed to be a happy place, a fun place. I mean, come on, my water broke here,” she says with a shrug. “We can clean that up. A spilt beer? That’s OK. I’d always thought there was no mess big enough we couldn’t clean it up … .”

Station Grill, Kathy’s restaurant, was quiet on a Thursday night in November when a man in his 70s entered in search of dessert and a warm drink. The restaurant was already decked out for Christmas, and after sunset, twinkling lights cast a warm yellow glow into the room. An hour before closing, he had his choice of tables, and sat down not far from the booth where Kathy was finishing her salmon dinner.

She didn’t recognize him but braced herself nevertheless for the question that came often these days: Are you the owner of Schemengees?

Some days, she wasn’t ready, and the question set her bawling. Oh God, she’d think, did they know someone who died? Were they related to one of the victims? Her job, which for 25 years was a source of endless pride, now made it hard to meet people’s eyes, and clouded her own with tears.

But this day, she was prepared. Her yes didn’t waver, and she exhaled a bit when the man then launched into a happy story, about how he and his wife went to Schemengees years ago and how much they loved the place. She was glad to hear it, she told him.

“You guys open over there?” he asked.

“No, no,” she replied, with a faint laugh. “It’s in no shape to reopen. We’re still figuring out how to pick up the pieces.”

The man nodded, and picked up a fork to start his cheesecake.

“You run a nice business,” he said. “I hope you’re able to keep it open … but I understand that you gotta do what you gotta do.”

By now, Kathy is used to the opinions; everyone seems to have one. Her sister wants her to reopen, her brother wants her to stay closed. Other business owners send cards to say they’re here for her, and a stream of Facebook messages includes everything from condolences to curious parties wondering whether the cornhole boards are for sale. What few are saying is, take your time. And despite all their opinions, no one seems to have answers.

“Where’s the book on this, where’s the manual? Who can tell me?” she asks. “How do you go from a broken heart, something you love, your passion that was destroyed – how do you bring that back?”

At home on the computer, she had Googled what to do with your building after a mass shooting? and found a few results about schools being torn down and rebuilt by the city or state but nothing about bars or restaurants or pool halls.

She tried again: how do businesses recover from mass shootings? Still nothing. She contemplated making a list of the businesses victimized by mass shootings and giving the owners a call.

Instead, she’s resorted to logic, which has yet to fail her, and tries to draw up an elaborate pro/con list in her head. In the brief moments between running Station Grill, tending to her husband, and raising her teenage son, she mulls the benefits and drawbacks of reopening Schemengees until it gives her a headache, or until some new emergency tears her away.

She knows what Joe would want. She hears him all the time, as if he’s sitting on her shoulder: Don’t stay there. Get out of that building. Go somewhere new.

She’s gone to look at a couple places with a realtor and seen a few more on paper, but everywhere is either too small or doesn’t have enough parking. And even if somehow the perfect place fell out of the sky, she’s never reinvented without help before. First, there was Dave. Then, there was Joe.

Now, it’s just Kathy.

“Joe had no problem asking for help, but me, I don’t like to ask. I learned to do everything on my own and anything I didn’t know, I’d figure it out,” she says. “I’ve never met a challenge I couldn’t handle, but... .”

She knows if she really wanted to, she could do it. But what would follow?

Sure, crowds would flock for the grand opening, and with luck, her leagues would return to fill the weekday nights. But what about after six months, or nine months, or a year? She imagines herself staring out over empty pool tables, whispering to ghosts, and the thought feels real enough to stop her from trying.

“I think I’m tired of thinking. I’m tired of reinventing,” she says, picking at her salmon. “But then, I also have a hard time saying, that’s how it ended.”

The door to Schemengees creaks open on the last day of November, allowing the sun to cast a brief triangle of light onto the tiles, before swinging shut again.

Kathy steps inside and, in her mind, greets the spirits of the dead: Hey, everybody, I’m here!

She hopes they didn’t die afraid — that shock or confusion or maybe even resolve took hold in those final moments, to allow them to pass on peacefully. She imagines Joe ushering the group toward a heavenly cornhole board and laughs a little bit, at the image and at herself.

“I don’t know if that’s even possible, but who’s going to tell me I can’t believe it?” she asks.

She has now come here many days in a row — to take inventory of unused food and allow vendors to remove their wares — and it does get easier. Not every day, but some.

If she were to reinvent, she imagines the new place with tons of security: bodyguards and heavy doors and metal detectors. She imagines people’s confusion, stepping through an armed gateway into the cozy lighting of the pool table lamps.

“People would be like, ‘Wait a minute, this is a pool hall? This isn’t very welcoming,’” she jokes. “It probably wouldn’t make them feel safe, but that’s what would make me feel safe.”

The question of safety is one that runs often through her mind, not just physical safety but psychological: How to make people feel safe again? How to erase the memory of that fear?

She asks and asks but finds no easy answers.

She looks up to ask Joe what he thinks of all this, just to hear his voice in her head again, telling her to move forward, that she can do it, whatever the “it” is she decides to do.

In this moment, emotion and reason come together to give her, if not an answer, at least somewhere to start.

She decides she will try to find a place, and exhaust every option looking. There aren’t too many 10,000- square-foot warehouses for sale in the Lewiston area, so if she finds one, she’ll take it as a sign. And if she can’t? Well, that’s a sign, too.

She crosses the room and stops, as usual, in front of pool table number six. Her eyes peer through the holes in the light fixture, and once again, her fear of the gunman takes hold. Rising, rising, until she snaps out of it.

Kathy keeps walking, back into reality, out into the cold winter air and white sunshine. She locks the door behind her, knowing she’ll be back tomorrow.

For now, she has work to do.

