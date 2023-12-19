Cambridge woman, 26, loses luggage when Lyft driver takes off; trip to visit family in India postponed

Verma said she had arranged to have a Lyft driver take her to the airport around 6:30 p.m. Friday and at one point asked him to turn around so she could retrieve headphones she had forgotten to pack. When she came back outside, there was no sign of the Lyft driver — or her luggage.

“It’s really bizarre that someone could take off,” Shreya Verma, 26, a building services coordinator at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, said in an interview.

A Cambridge woman is desperately hoping she can retrieve the belongings she lost on Friday night when a Lyft driver allegedly took off with her luggage in his car, leaving her without a passport and delaying a planned trip to India to visit relatives, including her father who is battling cancer, she said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“As soon as I came down, I got a notification that he canceled the ride,” she said. That prevented her from accessing his vehicle information to provide to authorities.

Still, she called 911 and police took a report.

Verma hasn’t yet rescheduled her trip — “it’s a lot of money,” she noted — but said time is of the essence. She had planned to visit her family for a month and now is without her visa.

“I really need my documents,” she said.

Police said they are working with prosecutors to identify the driver.

“Our detective is working with the Middlesex DA’s Office to secure a subpoena so we can positively identify the rideshare driver through the company that operates the app,” said a police department spokesman, Robert Goulston. “We are also working to determine if the driver intended to take the property.”

Goulston said anyone with relevant information or video footage from a home surveillance camera or Ring doorbell should contact police.

Advertisement

“We believe this was an isolated incident,” Goulston said. “The rider was picked up by the rideshare and a few minutes into the trip, the rider told the driver they had forgotten an item. When the rider went back into the residence, the driver canceled the trip and left the area with the rider’s property.”

A Lyft spokesperson extended apologies to Verma.

“We are very sorry that Ms. Verma is going through this stressful situation and are actively trying to help resolve it for her,” the company said in a statement. “We have been in touch with her directly and have reached out to law enforcement to assist them in their efforts. The driver’s account has also been suspended.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.