Malden man charged in Roxbury shooting, police say

Christopher Meade, 30, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said in a statement .

A Malden man already in custody for his alleged role in a high-speed car chase was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Roxbury earlier this month, Boston police said.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.

The charges relate to a shooting earlier this month, police said.

On Dec. 4 shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 48 Clifford St. for a report of a person shot, the statement said. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meade is in custody for a car chase on Dec. 11. , in which Meade and another suspect fled the scene of a car chase through Dorchester and South Boston before being arrested by police.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute suspected cocaine. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment last week in South Boston Municipal Court, according to court records.

He was ordered held in the Suffolk County jail, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday. At that hearing, Meade was found to be dangerous and ordered held, court records show.

He is due back in court on Jan. 17 for a pre-trial hearing.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.