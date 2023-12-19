Milton’s compliance with state rezoning mandate in doubt

Though the signatures still need to be verified, it appears opponents of the new zoning have collected well-above the roughly 1,062 signatures required — 5 percent of Milton’s registered voters — to trigger a townwide vote on the zoning article. That vote could take place as early as next month.

The town of Milton’s compliance with a historic state law encouraging more multi-family housing now appears uncertain, after backers of a petition drive this week delivered thousands of signatures to compel a town-wide vote on the controversial zoning plan.

If enough signatures are verified, the full town will decide the future of the zoning plan, which the Town Meeting had approved on Dec. 11 by a 158-76 vote — supporters totaled roughly 67 percent of those who voted.

The new zoning is required by a state mandate, known as the MBTA communities law, intended to address the regional housing crisis by making it easier to develop apartments and condos, largely around transit stations. Under the law, Milton is required to amend its zoning to permit at least 2,461 new units of multifamily housing, though the actual number of units ultimately built is expected to be fewer, given how much land within the zones is already developed.

Denny Swenson, a former member of the Planning Board and an organizer of the petition drive, said Tuesday that the drive had gathered and delivered nearly 3,000 signatures.

“We’re very pleased with the energy around this effort,” Swenson said. The goal of the drive is to force a vote, defeat the zoning article, and put town officials back to work to develop a consensus zoning plan that can earn wider support, she said.

The deadline for turning in signatures was late Tuesday afternoon, said Town Clerk Susan Galvin.

The town wide vote likely would be in January or early February, said Select Board member Ben Zoll, a supporter of the new zoning plan.

Zoll said supporters will campaign hard to save the zoning. “We’re going to be subjected to loss of grants and lawsuits” if the zoning fails, he said. “Most importantly, we’re damaging the reputation of this town in a way that will not attract future residents.”

Towns that fail to comply risk losing some state grants and could face legal action by the state attorney general’s office.

The zoning plan, the town’s most significant zoning update in nearly 100 years, makes construction rules more friendly to multifamily housing in six districts, generally along the Eliot Street corridor roughly parallel to the Mattapan Trolley line, along part of Blue Hills Parkway, and in East Milton Square and along Granite Avenue.

Supporters of the new zoning argue that opening Milton to more apartments and condos would make the town more accessible to young families and older residents looking to downsize within their community. Opponents say the zoning plan was rushed, that many residents were not heard in the process, and the zoning could be improved with more time and effort.





