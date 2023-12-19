Near flooded Blackstone River, Cumberland shelter is kayaking dogs to safety

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Dogs at the Hotel for Homeless Dogs are being kayaked to safety Tuesday, with assistance from the Cumberland Fire Department.
The New England Humane Society shelter is on Martin Street, not far from the flooded Blackstone River. Cumberland Animal Control is evacuating the shelter’s 18 dogs Tuesday, after firefighters donned cold water exposure suits earlier Tuesday to check on them.
After Monday’s powerful wind and rain storm, the Blackstone River crested five feet above flood stage.
The Cumberland, R.I., fire department used a humvee and fire boat to assist @wearerienergy with a gas emergency, and cold-water exposure suits to check 20 dogs at the Hotel for Homeless Pets. https://t.co/2GMidIwsgf pic.twitter.com/aKtbYPY6oX— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) December 19, 2023
Dogs at the Hotel for Homeless Dogs are being kayaked to safety by the organization. Cumberland, R.I., fire department is assisting. pic.twitter.com/nWUvzhxzqR— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) December 19, 2023
.@wpri12’s @MattPaddockTV pushes a kayak with Savannah Joseph and Bo the dog out of floodwater. Joseph works for the Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, R.I., which is affected by Blackstone River flooding. pic.twitter.com/1Pu9jeOySC— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) December 19, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.
