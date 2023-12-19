Near flooded Blackstone River, Cumberland shelter is kayaking dogs to safety

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Dogs at the Hotel for Homeless Dogs are being kayaked to safety Tuesday, with assistance from the Cumberland Fire Department.

The New England Humane Society shelter is on Martin Street, not far from the flooded Blackstone River. Cumberland Animal Control is evacuating the shelter’s 18 dogs Tuesday, after firefighters donned cold water exposure suits earlier Tuesday to check on them.

After Monday’s powerful wind and rain storm, the Blackstone River crested five feet above flood stage.