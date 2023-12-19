fb-pixelAfter the storm, a shelter in R.I. is kayaking dogs to safety Skip to main content
Near flooded Blackstone River, Cumberland shelter is kayaking dogs to safety

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated December 19, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Captain Brett Anderson, a Cumberland firefighter, helps evacuate one of 18 dogs from the Hotel for Homeless Dogs Tuesday. The shelter is on Martin Street, near the flooded Blackstone River.Carlos R. Muñoz / Globe Staff

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Dogs at the Hotel for Homeless Dogs are being kayaked to safety Tuesday, with assistance from the Cumberland Fire Department.

The New England Humane Society shelter is on Martin Street, not far from the flooded Blackstone River. Cumberland Animal Control is evacuating the shelter’s 18 dogs Tuesday, after firefighters donned cold water exposure suits earlier Tuesday to check on them.

After Monday’s powerful wind and rain storm, the Blackstone River crested five feet above flood stage.


This is a developing story and will be updated.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.

