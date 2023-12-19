Infant found dead in New Bedford park was male, likely deceased for one to four weeks upon discovery, DA says

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurs during the Christmas season. We should all keep the infant in our prayers,” Quinn said Tuesday in a statement. “As part of our efforts, we have expedited and are utilizing advanced forensic technology in an attempt to establish a familial link to the deceased infant. If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward. No piece of information is insignificant.”

The infant who was found dead on Dec. 9 at a waterfront park in New Bedford was a male and had likely been deceased for up to a month before a woman discovered the child wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Advertisement

According to the statement a woman and her pre-teen niece were walking along a path on Fort Taber in the early afternoon on Dec. 9 when the woman spotted a blanket near a thicket of bushes adjacent to the path.

The woman also detected an odor of decay, the statement said.

She approached the blanket and found a white plastic bag wrapped inside, which contained the body of the infant, according to authorities. The woman immediately yelled out to two men walking their dog, one of whom called 911, Quinn’s office said.

Authorities said that police interviewed the woman and the two men, and that there is “no reason to believe any of them were involved in the baby’s death.”

The child’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

“As a result of initial DNA testing, investigators have now concluded that ‘Baby Doe’ was a male and was likely deceased for one to four weeks prior to the discovery,” the statement said. “The official cause and manner of death is still pending final autopsy results at this time.”

Advertisement

Quinn’s office said investigators are reviewing several weeks’ worth of surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

“Our office has also partnered with a private lab in Texas to perform extensive genealogical and forensic testing of DNA and other evidence collected in this case,” the statement said. “Due to the ongoing nature of this probe, our office cannot reveal what other evidence we have obtained and are testing at this time.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call New Bedford police at 508-991-6300, or a State Police Detective Unit at 508-961-1901, the statement said. Members of the public can also provide information anonymously by texting the word “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637), Quinn’s office said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.