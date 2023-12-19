Pawtuxet River in Cranston reaches ‘major flooding’ stage

“This is a serious and potentially life threatening flood situation, nearing or exceeding flood levels seen during the historic March 2010 Floods,” the weather service said on its website.

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River at Cranston reached the “major flooding” stage Tuesday morning, and was the only river in Rhode Island to reach that level of flooding, according the National Weather Service .

Water levels were recorded at 14.52 feet as of around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The weather service encouraged people in the area to follow the directions of local officials if asked to evacuate.

“Do not go sightseeing and stay away from river banks, which can suddenly give way due to erosion and fast moving water,” the National Weather Service said. “Swiftly moving water can pose an imminent threat to life.”

The weather service said evacuations are likely in Warwick, West Warwick, and Cranston.

“Homes and businesses will be impacted,” the weather service said.

State Senator Matthew L. LaMountain, who represents parts of Warwick and Cranston, said Tuesday morning that businesses and homes along the Pawtuxet River have been flooding and the river is still rising.

In a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, the river with whitewater rapids can be seen roaring between two old stone walls, one side Cranston and the other Warwick.

“The water is still coming in,” said LaMountain, who took the video on his way to work. “I talked to a few business owners on Venturi Avenue and I saw someone kayaking in the street. I drove by Shaws and their parking lot is underwater with a couple of cars stranded.”

He said flood water had reached Apponaug Brewing Company located along the Pawtuxet River, which is part of Pontiac Mills.

The Pawtuxet River appears to be the only river in the Ocean State, as well as in neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut, to reach “major flooding” levels.

The Woonasquatucket River at Centerdale in East Providence, the Blackstone River in Woonsocket, and the Wood River at Hope Valley all had reached “moderate flooding” levels as of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

But the floodwaters Tuesday have not reached levels like the record-setting floods in 2010, when 22 of the 27 sites that measure the state’s rivers and streams exceeded their previous records, according to WJAR-TV.

In March 2010, flood levels at the the Pawtuxet River historically reached 20.79 feet, and that same year, reached their second-highest levels at 14.98 feet, according to the National Weather Service website.

“There’s always concern when you live on the water,” LaMountain said. “That area does tend to be prone to flooding historically. In the video, you can see the water was much higher. There’s a debris line on the houses on the right side. It does look like there is some erosion or whatnot.”

LaMountain said, “It’s not even close to 2010 levels. There’s a potential for it to get close but it’s not there yet.”

The state senator said he was also concerned about the debris that was being carried by the river. He said he noticed plastic and trash floating along the river into the bay.

This story has been updated with comments from Matthew LaMountain.





