Person stabbed in East Boston, injuries life threatening

A person was stabbed in East Boston Tuesday afternoon and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sumner Street and Paris Street, a block away from the Maverick MBTA station, after a report of a person stabbed, according to police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
No further information was immediately released.
The stabbing comes just days after a fatal stabbing in East Boston. On Friday, a man was stabbed near 186 Gove St. at around 6:40 a.m. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, of Medford. Police continue to investigate that stabbing, officials said.
Advertisement
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.