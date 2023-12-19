Police looking to identify two subway surfers who jumped into the Neponset River

Investigators are looking to identify two subway surfers who jumped off a Red Line train into the Neponset River.
The video has been circulating on social media and caught the eye of MBTA police, who were not impressed.
“First and foremost, the stunt depicted within the video is incredibly dangerous and could easily lead to a fatality,” said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police. “Additionally, the actions depicted within are illegal and the TPD will seek criminal complaints when we make identifications of those involved.”
In the video posted by What’s The Word Mass, two people are seen riding on top of an inbound Red Line train between North Quincy and JFK/UMass stations.
As the train heads over the river, the first person jumps off and does several flips before splashing into the brown water below. A few seconds later, the second person follows with a simpler jump.
Commenters were impressed by the acrobatic plunge but uneasy at the idea of entering the murky water.
The incident is under investigation.
