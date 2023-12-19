Police looking to identify two subway surfers who jumped into the Neponset River

Investigators are looking to identify two subway surfers who jumped off a Red Line train into the Neponset River.

The video has been circulating on social media and caught the eye of MBTA police, who were not impressed.

“First and foremost, the stunt depicted within the video is incredibly dangerous and could easily lead to a fatality,” said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police. “Additionally, the actions depicted within are illegal and the TPD will seek criminal complaints when we make identifications of those involved.”