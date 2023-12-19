Quincy man pleads guilty to role in violent Boston street gang

Michael Nguyen, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence and one count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, commonly known as RICO, Levy’s office said in a statement issued Tuesday.

A Quincy man pleaded guilty on Monday in connection to his role in a violent Boston gang known as Cameron Street, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy’s office.

“Cameron Street is a violent gang based largely in the Dorchester section of Boston that used violence and threats of violence to preserve, protect, and expand its territory, promote a climate of fear, and enhance its reputation,” the statement said. The group also uses firearms to “murder and assault gang rivals” and “protect narcotics and drug proceeds.”

Witnesses identified Nguyen as a member of Cameron Street who often went into rival gang territory to conduct “surveillance” for other gang members, prosecutors said.

In July 2018, Nguyen and two alleged co-defendants ransacked a home, Levy’s office said. One victim ran out of the front door and called 911, and another victim was punched in the head and held at gunpoint with a pillow over their face as the group robbed the home, the statement said.

The group allegedly demanded, “where’s the stuff, where’s the money, where’s your boyfriend?” according to Levy’s office.

Nguyen and the alleged co-defendants stole $2,000 in cash and a safe and then fled the home in a pickup truck, the statement said.

While being pursued by police officers, the truck collided with a police cruiser in Stoughton, prosecutors said. Nguyen and an alleged co-conspirator left the truck and fled. The other alleged co-conspirator was arrested and a firearm was found at the scene, the statement said.

RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence each provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

