At the Reggie Lewis Center, a balancing act between serving students from across the state and in Boston

Ten months later, though, the center and its owner, Roxbury Community College, have struggled to hit a cadence, amid mounting pressure from community advocates and the City Council over the limited access that city athletes have to the facility. The council recently passed a resolution seeking “the ability to reclaim practice time” at the center, known as the Reggie, and it plans to hold a hearing on the matter in the new year.

In February, the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center released a blueprint for reinventing itself, hoping to close out an era of controversy with a plan to build new ties with its Roxbury and citywide community.

The Reggie was once considered a gem in a neighborhood that suffered from generations of disinvestment and neglect. But the state-run facility has since fallen to that same fate. It has lacked resources, investments, and permanent leadership in recent years, leaving it in disrepair and unable to achieve its full potential. The result is a facility forced to balance a mandate of serving student athletes from across Massachusetts with the demand of keeping its doors open for those who need it most — those in its own back yard.

Boston Public School students (right) exited the Reggie Lewis Center, while students from suburban schools entered on the left for a meet. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The latest criticism of the center came after The Dorchester Reporter reported that TechBoston Academy’s indoor track team has resorted to using its campus’s 99-year-old hallways and stairs as makeshift track facilities, because it can’t make the narrow practice time the center set aside for Boston schools. By the time the athletes would get there, the center has to prepare for track meets for other schools, including teams from the suburbs.

“The Reggie Lewis is in the center of the community, but it doesn’t serve the community the way that it should,” said Barry Lawton, a retired Boston Public Schools teacher and coach. “Their concern is the income to sustain a business, not coaching kids.”

Lawton recalled times that the Reggie would have such a tight schedule that he would see suburban students stretching and warming up while they waited for Boston school athletes to finish their practice. When his team couldn’t squeeze into the Reggie’s schedule, the students practiced in the basements of Madison Park Technical Vocational High School.

Lawton said the recurring criticism of the Reggie about the limited access for Boston students, as well as the general disrepair of the facility, shows the need for the city to own and operate its own track and field venue.

“The Reggie can’t meet the immediate need,” Lawton said.

Jackie Jenkins-Scott, interim president of RCC, said the college remains committed to the community investments that were laid out in the 16-page master plan released in February, called “A Blueprint for the Future: The Pathway Forward.” But, she said, the center was built as a statewide facility, and the college serves as host to teams from Boston and from across Massachusetts.

Athletes competed in the Girls 1 Mile at the MIAA Division 1 indoor track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

All Boston high school track teams have access to the Reggie, and nine practice there, Jenkins-Scott said. But the schools’ teams only have a two-hour window from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and the time has to be booked during the preseason. If track meets are scheduled during that window, they cannot use the facilities. Teams that do not normally use the center have to contact the Reggie’s management team to request access.

Overall, 160,000 athletes use the Reggie each year, for local, statewide, and even national meets and competitions, Jenkins-Scott said.

“There are only 24 hours in a day, seven days in a week, and we’re doing the very best we can,” Jenkins-Scott said. “We all have a vision of what [the Reggie] can or should be . . . but the mandate is that it’s a statewide facility.”

“It may be time to think about the growing needs of students here in Boston, and across the state,” she said. “It may be that we need more facilities.”

A photo of Reggie Lewis hangs in the atrium of the center. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Reggie first opened in 1995 as an answer to the state’s dearth of indoor track and field facilities, a way to help aspiring student athletes in Massachusetts train during the colder months so that they could better compete against peers in other, warmer parts of the country. With the center based in Roxbury, the community organized to name the site after Celtics star Reggie Lewis, a longtime neighborhood supporter who had died from sudden cardiac arrest two years earlier. Neighborhood residents were also assured they would be involved in the center’s operations and future.

Over 30 years, though, a facility that was once considered state of the art has lost its luster, as newer, more cutting-edge tracks emerged. Many of the athletic events that were held at the Reggie, and were sources of revenue, moved to the more modern Boston University Track and Tennis Center, as well as the New Balance track in Brighton.

In the meantime, the Reggie still has to meet the demand of athletic programs from across the state, and time and space for athletes there remain limited.

The Pathway Forward report suggested $10 million in repairs to update the Reggie, ranging from bleacher replacements to window installations. It also recommended allowing the Reggie to keep all of its profits and have its own budget separate from RCC; currently, the Reggie’s annual operating budget is determined by the Legislature, and it must return any revenue made over a specific cap to the state’s general fund.

The Reggie’s budget was $925,000 a year for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal years, and it has a $1.1 million spending plan for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

Jenkins-Scott said the college has met with legislators to try to secure more funding to carry out its Pathway Forward plan, but “unfortunately, we haven’t gotten the resources to do that yet.”

BPS students sat on the bleachers during their practice time at the Reggie Lewis Center. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In addition to the repairs, the report also recommended creating a committee that would advise the college on community concerns. Jenkins-Scott said RCC hopes to appoint its members by the end of the school’s fiscal year, or June 30.

Jenkins-Scott said the college has implemented some of the report’s suggestions, including the hiring of a new executive director, Michael Turner, in September. Turner is scheduling a series of listening sessions in January, Jenkins-Scott said, to hear directly from the community.

Turner is the first permanent executive director since 2016, when the college fired Keith McDermott, who held the post for 18 years. The college didn’t explain the termination, but McDermott’s supporters believed he was penalized for his unwavering support of keeping the center widely open for athletic, senior, and community programming options — instead of giving in to demands to restrict facility access.

Hatim Jean-Louis, BPS’ citywide cross country coach, said the Reggie’s strict schedule works for some of his students, but leaves out others. Though Boston students are allowed access on weekdays, one student gets out of Boston Arts Academy at 3:55 p.m. Another leaves Margarita Muñiz Academy at 3:30 p.m. By the time they arrive, the district’s reserved time has run out.

“The nightmare of getting the same kids access is just the timing of BPS dismissals,” Jean-Louis said. “This is a dilemma.”

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who represents the Roxbury corridor where the Reggie is located, and who co-sponsored the council’s resolution demanding more access for city youth, said no single person or institution is to blame for the concerns at the Reggie. Rather, she said, the center’s woes speak to a lack of thoughtful investment in Roxbury, where a growing number of people are fighting for a piece of the same, outdated pie.

Fernandes Anderson said she looks forward to a City Council hearing on the matter, to fully explore ways to open up access to the Reggie for all city youth. The city could consider, for instance, providing grants to youth organizations to rent the Reggie, or other facilities. Regardless, she said, the city should look at ways to expand track options for Boston athletes.

“This is a bigger problem than just the Reggie or who’s managing it,” Fernandes Anderson said. “We need to diversify our district. You can’t do that if you don’t have enough facilities.”

The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff













Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.