Residents question launch of new ferry service from Bristol to Providence

BRISTOL, R.I. — Two days before a new ferry service launched to bring commuters between Bristol and Providence, residents in this seaside town seemed divided whether it will help alleviate traffic caused by the partial shutdown of Washington Bridge.

The free ferry, which the Rhode Island Department of Transportation contracted with SeaStreak, is set to run every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week through March 29, 2024, starting Thursday.

The service was supposed to start Wednesday, but was postponed for a day due to mechanical issues with a crane positioning a floating dock for passengers to embark and disembark at the ferry terminal in Providence, RIDOT said.

“I think it’s going to be good for people who work at the hospitals or downtown Providence,” said Elizabeth Hanson, a longtime Bristol resident, who was on a sunny walk with her dog on Tuesday at Independence Park.

She said she has successfully avoided going to Providence since the bridge closure was announced early last week, but with the new ferry service beginning this week, she said she intends to make a trip downtown.

“I’m going to take it one day and see how it works,” Hanson said. “Maybe I’ll go shopping at the mall.”

Rhode Islanders will be able to board the ferry at State Street Dock in Bristol at 127 Thames St. The Bristol Maritime Center will be open for waiting passengers, and there is free parking at Colt State Park where riders can access a RIPTA shuttle to the dock. Shuttles will be available to return riders to their parked cars at designated times in the afternoon and evening. The ferry trip is about a half hour, and it will be able to take 500 passengers each way.

Hanson said while she’s excited about the service, she’s seen a lot of negative responses from neighbors on Facebook.

“People saying, ‘Nice try. Not good enough.’ It’s a lot of negativity,” she said.

Part of the problem, she said, is parking.

“You have to park up by Colt Park and take a bus to here,” Hanson said. “I think it would be more useful if you could park closer to the ferry … If there’s one mistake, I think it’s that one. But we’ll see I guess.”

Officials opened two westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge on Friday, weeks ahead of the timeframe they initially gave residents, which has helped alleviate traffic traveling between the East Bay to Providence.

Steve Hudak said he doesn’t plan to take the ferry because he lives right around the corner from where he works in Bristol, but he believes parking could pose problems for people, especially once they get off the boat in Providence.

“It’s like, ‘And then what?’” Hudak said.

Passengers arriving in Providence will dock at 25 Portugal Parkway, where there is about 120 free parking spaces. A RIPTA shuttle will be available to take riders between the dock and Providence Station, served by Amtrak and the MBTA commuter rail.

Other than to Colt State Park and the Providence train station, ferry riders will have to find transportation to their destinations from both the Bristol and Providence docks.

“It’s a weird one,” said Andrew Wright, a Bristol resident, of the decision to run frequent ferries for the next three months. Wright also lives close to where he works in Bristol, and doesn’t plan to use the ferry service.

“I have not heard anyone planning to take it either,” he said.

Wright added that he believes the lanes open on the bridge have made everything easier for people commuting to and from the East Bay.

Joscelyn Varieur, a longtime Bristol resident, also questioned the service.

“I think it’ll get phased out shortly,” she said. “When the incident happened, we heard it would take three weeks to fix, so I can understand why the alternative route to Providence was valid. But because they managed to get the highway squared away, I’m not sure we can afford this.”

Asked about the cost of running the ferry service, officials said Friday they haven’t yet gathered that information but will make it public once they do.

Traci Magliozzi, a bartender at The Nest in Bristol, said she’s heard people excited about the ferry service starting as they’ve come in and out of the bar.

“Everyone’s been saying how helpful it will be when it starts running,” Magliozzi said. “College kids who have to do internships in Providence, I think it will be helpful for them, too.”

David Belmonte, a contractor who lives in Bristol, agreed that the service will be “super helpful.”

“I left here for Providence at 2:30 p.m. the other day and didn’t get there until 5 p.m.,” Belmonte said of the usual-25-minute drive.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.