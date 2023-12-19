R.I. health insurer raising Early Intervention rates as hundreds of infants and toddlers wait for services

The move comes ahead of Rhode Island lawmakers’ return to Smith Hill for a new legislative session in January, when they will have to decide whether to funnel more money into the program that serves thousands of infants and toddlers with developmental delays each year. Rhode Island is currently out of compliance with federal law, the Boston Globe reported in September , because of how many children are waiting longer than 45 days to be evaluated.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island notified providers this month that the insurer will raise its reimbursement rates for Early Intervention on Feb. 1, adopting the recommendations made by the R.I. Office of Health Insurance Commissioner, or OHIC, earlier this year.

PROVIDENCE — With more than 700 children under the age of 3 waiting longer than the legal amount of time for Early Intervention services, the largest private insurer in Rhode Island will increase how much it pays for the services without waiting for a potential mandate to do so from the General Assembly next year.

Experts say giving children with developmental delays access to speech therapy, physical therapy and other critical interventions early on in life can prevent them from needing special education in the future. Children become ineligible for the program when they turn 3, so some toddlers have aged out before getting off Rhode Island’s crowded wait list.

The voluntary increase by Blue Cross Blue Shield is higher than what the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the state agency that runs the Early Intervention program, has proposed for Medicaid in its budget request to Governor Dan McKee earlier this fall. The agency recommended raising the rates by half of what OHIC recommended and phasing in the rest later. The rate increases vary by service, and would cost about $2 million under the EOHHS proposal, which would delay implementation until October 2024.

Advocates from the Right From the Start campaign, which is leading the push to improve the system, said the EOHHS proposal was not enough money to fix the current staffing and wait list problem.

Private insurers like Blue Cross are required by law to pay at least the state’s Medicaid rates, but can always go higher voluntarily.

Sarah Fleury, the managing director of behavioral health for Blue Cross, said the company opted to raise the rates early because of the long wait lists for the overburdened program.

“That period of time that you can get Early Intervention is so short,” Fleury said in an interview with the Globe. “The fact that kids are waiting on wait lists for nine months, 18 months, is unacceptable.”

Fleury did not say how much the increased rates will cost the company, but said the company will pay about 10 percent more for the services compared to the prior year. Rhode Island families do not pay anything out of pocket for Early Intervention.

The rates vary by service, but for example, under the new rates Blue Cross’s payment to a provider for an evaluation would go from $43 to $50.

The company currently has 900 members using Early Intervention services, Fleury said. That’s about one-fourth of the Rhode Island children in the program. (The majority of children receiving services are on Medicaid.)

As of Dec. 13, there were 716 children waiting longer than the 45 days required by federal law, according to Kerri White, the spokesperson for the health and human services agency. She did not immediately provide the total number of children on the wait list, which was 862 in September.

Federal law requires children to be evaluated within 45 days of being referred, and Rhode Island has been out of compliance with that federal requirement for the past two years. Prior to 2021, there were no children waiting longer than 45 days, according to state officials.

Increased reimbursement rates mean more money in the hands of the providers, who say they need it to hire more staff and retain the existing workforce to handle the overburdened system.

“It’s great for all the providers, because rather than waiting for the legislature to approve it ... you’ve got an insurer like Blue Cross Blue Shield stepping up and saying no, the rates should be higher,” said John Kelly, president of Meeting Street, the largest provider of Early Intervention services in Rhode Island.

Kelly praised the fact that Blue Cross will pay even more than what state officials are currently recommending for new Medicaid rates. He said roughly 25 percent of the children in Meeting Street’s Early Intervention program have Blue Cross for insurance, while more than 60 percent are on Medicaid. The rest have other commercial insurance.

“I’m hoping the state will change course and go for the full funding,” Kelly said. “That’s what they should be doing.”

McKee has not yet indicated what he will propose for Medicaid rates in his budget, which is due to lawmakers in January. The House and Senate will then spend five months vetting the budget and making changes before passage, typically in June.

In an interview last week, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi pointed to the increased Medicaid reimbursement rates approved in 2022 — the first increase in two decades — plus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funneled toward the Early Intervention program, which was passed in response to the wait list problem emerging in 2021.

“We’re waiting for the governor’s budget,” Shekarchi said. “We’re going to have a public hearing and a process and we’ll listen to all the advocates and we’ll make adjustments as we can, as we need and as we can afford.”

“When we talk about raising rates, we’re talking about increasing tax dollars,” he noted, adding the state needs to address the labor shortage in addition to potentially allocating more money to the program.

On the Senate side, Majority Leader Ryan Pearson told the Globe the rate increase may need to be phased in, as EOHHS is proposing, though he’d like to see the full OHIC recommendation if feasible.

“The magnitude of how far we are behind on Medicaid rates and where we need to be is significant, and I think it’s going to require a phase,” he said. “The more the governor funds the better. It is a critical piece to the stability of the health care system. I’d love to see it at 100 percent, if we can make it work.”

He said Senators Alana DiMario and Sandra Cano are also working on legislation to address the Early Intervention issue, including increasing the pipeline of workers in the program.

“It’s a double-edged issue that you have to get both those sides of it right,” he said.

White said the health and human services agency is working on updating “personnel standards and requirements” in the new year, which could “allow for a larger pool of candidates” in the system.

Since private insurers must pay at least the Medicaid rates for Early Intervention, raising the rates for public insurance would also raise the required rates for private providers.

Cory King, the Rhode Island health insurance commissioner, said he was not aware of any other commercial insurers other than Blue Cross Blue Shield that are proactively adjusting their rates.

“I applaud BCBSRI’s decision to review the OHIC report and to raise early intervention reimbursement rates to the OHIC-recommended levels on February 1,” King said in an email. “While the OHIC rate recommendations make their way through the budget and appropriations process, nothing precludes the commercial insurers from adjusting their fee schedules to meet the recommendations now. OHIC hopes that additional resources will enable early intervention providers to build capacity to serve all eligible children, regardless of their insurance coverage.”

Fleury said Blue Cross also felt like the OHIC recommendation was the right amount to invest in the system, rather than the lower amount recommended by the health and human services agency.

“We felt strongly that OHIC was making this recommendation and this could be a place where we could be a leader in this space,” Fleury said. “It just felt like the right thing to do.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.