Many schools cancelled Tuesday due to power outages

Due to power outages from Monday’s storm, school has been cancelled in many communities, mostly south of Boston. The following schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Cohasset Public Schools (closed)
Duxbury Public Schools (closed)
Foxborough Regional Charter School (closed)
Marshfield Public Schools (closed)
Nashoba Valley Technical High School (closed)
North Andover Public Schools (closed)
Norwell Public Schools (closed)
Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School (closed)
Rising Tide Charter School (closed)
Sacred Heart School - Kingston (closed)
Scituate Public Schools (closed)
Silver Lake Regional School District (closed)
Stoughton (South Elementary School closed; all other schools will be open and follow their regular schedules)
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School (closed)
Union 31: Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton (closed)
