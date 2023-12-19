fb-pixelSchool cancellations due to power outages Skip to main content

Many schools cancelled Tuesday due to power outages

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
Westhampton, MA.12/18/2023, Six-year-old PJ LaFond, cq, was let out of school early due to the storm and he played in the giant puddle in his yard. Suzanne Kreiter\Globe staffSuzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Due to power outages from Monday’s storm, school has been cancelled in many communities, mostly south of Boston. The following schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Cohasset Public Schools (closed)

Duxbury Public Schools (closed)

Foxborough Regional Charter School (closed)

Marshfield Public Schools (closed)

Nashoba Valley Technical High School (closed)

North Andover Public Schools (closed)

Norwell Public Schools (closed)

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School (closed)

Rising Tide Charter School (closed)

Sacred Heart School - Kingston (closed)

Scituate Public Schools (closed)

Silver Lake Regional School District (closed)

Stoughton (South Elementary School closed; all other schools will be open and follow their regular schedules)

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School (closed)

Union 31: Halifax, Kingston, and Plympton (closed)


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

