Ski resorts in Maine, N.H. announce closures Tuesday as they recover from storm

In Newry, Maine, Sunday River said it will close ski operations as workers assess and repair roads and trails following Monday’s heavy downpours. Video posted on social media showed a section of Summit Road had collapsed into a brook, with the rushing water twisting and bending a culvert that ran beneath the road before washing it away.

Some of New England’s largest ski resorts will close Tuesday as they repair roads, equipment, and terrain after a powerful storm swept across region on Monday with strong winds and several inches of rain that melted snow in the mountains.

“Ski operations will be reopened as quickly as possible and snowmaking will resume once necessary repairs are made,” the resort said in a statement on Facebook.

Rainfall totals for Sunday River weren’t available Monday night, but the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said more than 5 inches fell in Rumford, about 16 miles east of the ski resort. There was also major flooding reported on the Androscoggin River in Rumford, according to the weather service.

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley also announced it would shut down skiing on Tuesday. More than 6 inches of rainfall was recorded in Kingfield, about 10 miles southeast of Sugarloaf, according to the weather service.

“We’ve suffered some damage to roads and infrastructure on mountain and around campus and will take tomorrow to reassess for resuming daily operations,” a statement on Sugarloaf’s Facebook page read.

Saddleback in Rangeley, Maine, also said it will close Tuesday due to the weather.

“Temps will dip after this front and then our snowmakers will be firing up to get us back on the snow. We hope they enjoy the respite. Rain, you have officially been uninvited to Saddleback’s Christmas,” the ski area’s condition report said.

In New Hampshire, Bretton Woods in Carroll and Loon Mountain in Lincoln said they will close while recovering from the storm.

Loon plans to reopen Wednesday, the resort said in a statement on Facebook. The Lincoln area received more than 3 inches of rain, and the Pemigewasset River had moderate flooding at 19.6 feet as of 11 p.m. in Plymouth, N.H., about 20 miles south of Loon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Lincoln, Woodstock and many of our neighboring communities have been severely impacted by the recent storm,” Loon’s statement said. “Giving you, fellow team members and neighbors some extra time to tend to their personal needs or the flexibility to lend a hand to others is the right thing to do before we start welcoming guests back to the resort. Extra time will also allow the mountain to drain, which is essential to getting the trails back in shape for skiing & riding.”

Chris Legro, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray said the torrential downpours Monday weren’t the only factor contributing to flooding on streams and rivers across the mountainous regions of New Hampshire and Maine.

“Not only did [these areas] get 4-6 inches of rain but there was snow on ground ahead of time and you melted a good chuck of that off and there was at least a couple of inches [of water] from that,” he said.

He said smaller rivers and streams rose quickly during the rainfall but were starting to come back down Monday night. Larger rivers, such as the Androscoggin River and Saco River, were cresting around midnight and still rising in some areas, he said.

Major flooding was also reported on the Saco River in Conway, N.H., around 11 p.m. at 17.71 feet, according to the weather service.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.