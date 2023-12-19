Springfield man awarded Carnegie Medal for assisting police officer in apprehending armed robbery suspect

Pedro Perez, 31, was driving home in his pickup truck on December 27, 2022, when he turned onto a busy street to find a female police officer trying to apprehend a man twice her size who was holding a large kitchen knife.

The medal is awarded to people across North America who risked their lives saving or trying to save other’s lives and comes with a financial grant, a statement Monday from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said.

A Springfield man was among 18 people awarded the Carnegie Medal, considered one of the highest civilian honors for heroism, for his role in assisting a police officer in apprehending an armed robber in a 2022 violent altercation, officials said.

Perez, a real estate entrepreneur, rolled down his window and asked the officer if she needed help. She hesitated, but he repeated his question and she said “please help me,” he recalled.

“I just jumped out of my truck and I ran as fast as I could and tackled both of them to the ground,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “As I tackled him and her, he dropped the knife.”

As the three of them rolled around in the grassy sidewalk area of the intersection, Perez heard the officer say “he has my gun.”

“Right there, that’s when I realized, okay, this is more serious now,” he said. “He’s gonna take us both out or we can try to control the situation so everybody goes home alive.”

Perez was on the suspect’s back as the officer tried to gain control of the gun, he said. The suspect managed to flip the gun towards Perez and fire the weapon. The suspect hit two of his own fingers and the hood of Perez’s sweatshirt.

Additional officers arrived and then together they were able to gain control of the gun and arrest the suspect, officials said.

“To me, it was nothing out of the ordinary in the sense where I just feel like that person needed help and I stepped in,” Perez said.

The confrontation lasted several minutes, but Perez said it felt like seconds.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno applauded Perez for his assist in preventing the officer from being injured and capturing the suspect in a statement Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Pedro Perez on this well-deserved award. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are very proud and again thank you for your selflessness and bravery assisting our officers apprehend a robbery suspect last year,” he said in the statement.

While others stood back and recorded, Perez took action, risking his safety and he said it means everything to him that he is being recognized for not being a bystander.

“It means that there are people out there who value somebody willing to help another human being that is in danger,” Perez said. “It means a lot.”

While he is excited to be honored for his actions, he said he feels uneasy because other recipients didn’t survive their events.

Of the 18 who received the award, three are dead, according to the statement.

“It’s a good feeling that I’m getting the award and also it’s a hurtful feeling because there’s some people who are getting this award and they didn’t make it out from trying to help somebody else,” Perez said.









