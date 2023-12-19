Search continues for two people swept away on the Swift River in Maine

Authorities in Maine are searching for two people who may have been swept away by the Swift River in Mexico on Monday.
The two missing people were riding in a vehicle with two other people on Route 2 in Mexico around 5 p.m. Monday.
“The driver was trying to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford and had begun to turn around when the vehicle got swept into rising flood waters of the Swift River,” Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss wrote in a statement Tuesday.
Two people got out of the vehicle and were rescued on Monday, State Police said. They were later treated for hypothermia, police said.
A third person did get out of the car, but was not rescued. The fourth and final person was not able to get out of the vehicle before the rushing waters pulled it away, police said.
Search and rescue efforts by first responders are continuing Tuesday.
“The public is asked to respect road closures and to avoid entering into flooded roadways. Mexico and the surrounding area has multiple road closures with some residential areas being closed off completely. Boats are being utilized to aid residents who are trapped and in need of assistance,” State Police wrote.
