Search continues for two people swept away on the Swift River in Maine

Authorities in Maine are searching for two people who may have been swept away by the Swift River in Mexico on Monday.

The two missing people were riding in a vehicle with two other people on Route 2 in Mexico around 5 p.m. Monday.

“The driver was trying to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford and had begun to turn around when the vehicle got swept into rising flood waters of the Swift River,” Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss wrote in a statement Tuesday.