McKee administration will contract for external review of bridge crisis

Some General Assembly members called for legislative oversight hearings afterwestbound travel across the bridge was closed for four days, snarling traffic and costing local businesses money.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration will hire a contractor “to provide independent oversight and review of the Washington Bridge forensic analysis” in the wake of last week’s closure of the westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge between East Providence and Providence.

Last week, McKee said he welcomed the oversight, and on Tuesday he said the Department of Administration will issue a request for proposals to conduct the external review.

“This is the time,” he said. “You have traffic flowing in a way that is helping our communities, and now a follow-up makes all the sense in the world.”

McKee had no cost estimate or time frame for the review.

When asked if his administration would hold people accountable if the review reveals that mistakes were made, the governor said, “Of course. Right now, we believe that everything was done properly. We have no reason not to believe that.”

He noted the importance of public confidence in the safety of the state’s bridges, saying, “We are going to do everything that we can to make sure that the people who live in the state or use our state transportation feel comfortable.”

But the state is not seeking a contractor on an emergency basis. McKee said, “If the case provides that we can, we will expedite it, but we are going to make sure there is a sense of independence towards the effort.”

The governor answered questions from reporters following a news conference announcing the opening of a US Small Business Administration business recovery center for businesses hurt by the bridge closure. The center opened at the Weaver Library at 41 Grove Ave. in East Providence.

The center can provide assistance to businesses in Providence, Bristol, and Kent counties in Rhode Island, but not Washington or Newport counties, said Mark S. Hayward, the Small Business Administration’s district director in Rhode Island.

Officials are seeking another declaration from the Small Business Administration that would extend loans to parts of the state inundated by flooding on Monday, he said.

Hayward said economic injury disaster loans are available for up to $2 million, with interest rates of 4 percent for for-profit companies, and 3.25 percent for nonprofits. Grants are not available, he said.

McKee was asked why grants are not being made available to local businesses, given the amount of money being spent in other areas such as a new ferry service from Bristol to Providence.

“Well, there has to be a resource for it,” McKee said. “So we are exploring that as a possibility, but I don’t want to make any firm commitments on that.”

Hayward said he is urging lenders to grant deferrals for loans provided to many local businesses during the pandemic. “I think this will enhance the cash flow and will start the recovery,” he said.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said about 185 businesses have notified the city that the bridge closure had a financial impact on them, and he said the business recovery center will be available at the library for the next four weeks.

But, he emphasized, “East Providence is open for business. Traffic is moving freely. You can access our city like you accessed it before the bridge situation happened.”

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley noted Providence residents can call the 311 constituent service help line, and all businesses can call Rhode Island Commerce at (401) 521-HELP.

Providence businesses can also use the new business recovery center and access the loans, Smiley said. But he said, “It’s good that this is in East Providence. It’s true that the City of East Providence bore the brunt of this crisis.”

Hayward, a former East Providence mayor, joked that, “Having been a Townie, you’ve got to put it where the Townies are,” a reference to the East Providence High School mascot. More broadly, “Townie Pride” refers to a sense of belonging in the city.

