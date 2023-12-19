Surf’s up! Waves off Nantucket were taller than Green Monster during storm

“Large waves battered the #NewEngland coast Monday,” the weather service posted on X at 9 a.m. Tuesday. “To provide some context, the Green Monster wall at Fenway is ~37 ft.”

“The #Nantucket Shoals buoy, located 54 [nautical miles] southeast of Nantucket, measured 38 ft waves at 6:10 pm!” the weather service posted on

Towering waves off Nantucket swelled higher than Fenway Park’s Green Monster during the storm that battered New England on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, a video clip posted on social media showed the current surging onto a sandy path on Nantucket.

Advertisement

Another local, ecological tour guide Blair Perkins, posted a video clip of the current surging onto shore beneath wooden columns propping up a house on Madaket Beach. The home was unscathed.

The gigantic waves were but one element of a storm that lashed the region with heavy rain and ferocious winds, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Three men also died in separate weather-related incidents in Hanover, Mass., Windham, Maine, and Fairfield, Maine, according to authorities and published reports.

The storm toppled trees and powerlines and littered streets with debris while heavy rain caused coastal flooding and made some roads impassable.

According to PowerOutage.us, 600,000 utility customers were without power around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Maine (432,000) and Massachusetts, (131,000) accounting for the bulk of those affected.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be in the 40s and partially sunny skies are expected across Southern New England Tuesday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.