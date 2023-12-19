CNN secures location for N.H. primary debate for Republican candidates

The move is a coup of sorts for New England College, where leaders there have longed to host a presidential debate years after most were held at St. Anselm College in Manchester or the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The debate is now scheduled to be held at the Rosamond Page Putnam Center for the Performing Arts located on the New England College campus in Henniker, N.H., about 18 miles west of Concord, the state capitol, sources at the college and CNN tell the Globe.

The cable news network CNN has found a home for a proposed Republican presidential debate to be held just two days before the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary.

“I am thrilled our students will have the opportunity to experience such a consequential debate on our campus just two days before the New Hampshire primary,” says Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr., President of New England College and veteran political scientist.

For CNN, this development comes nearly two weeks after the network had originally announced this debate would be held at St. Anselm, where CNN had previously held debates and a town hall series in 2020 and earlier this year, including a controversial one with former president Donald Trump.

Officials at St. Anselm College said the idea that they were hosting the CNN debate was news to them. They are planning on hosting a different debate there by ABC News days earlier on Jan. 18th. That debate has the support of New Hampshire Republican Party Chair Chris Ager.

That said, whether this debate happens is unclear. While the network wants it, and the college has a space, candidates still need to show up.

For example, CNN is also scheduled to host the only debate in Iowa a week before. That debate was limbo for over a week with only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis qualified by the network and agreed to attend. Then late last week former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley agreed to attend. With Trump, the only other candidate to qualify, likely to skip the debate, the Iowa affair might only involve two candidates.

In New Hampshire, the debate stage could also include former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

The debate, less than 48 hours before the polls open in the first-in-the-nation primary would be, as Josh McElveen, a consultant who advises New College College, said it would be a “final chance for Granite Staters to arm themselves with knowledge before heading to the polls.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.