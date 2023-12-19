MIT added to list of colleges under US probe for discrimination

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been added to a list of US universities being investigated by the US Education Department for discrimination following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The agency updated its Office of Civil Rights website Tuesday, adding MIT to a list of colleges that includes Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania. The schools are being probed following complaints of incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses since the attack and Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza.

A spokesperson for MIT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Boston Globe on Tuesday evening.