Prosecutors try to nudge Trump election case ahead despite freeze on the case

But even the force of the judge’s order has not quite managed to keep prosecutors in the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, from seeking to nudge the case forward — or to stop Trump’s lawyers from complaining about their efforts.

The decision by the judge, Tanya Chutkan, effectively froze the matter, suspending all of its deadlines and imperiling the start date for the trial, which is scheduled to begin March 4 in US District Court in Washington.

There seemed to be little room for maneuver last week when the federal judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election put the case on hold as an appeals court considered Trump’s claims that he was immune from prosecution.

On Monday evening, prosecutors working for Smith notified Chutkan that they had sent Trump’s legal team a draft list of exhibits that they intend to use at the trial. They acknowledged, however, that the deadline to submit the list had been “held in abeyance.”

The exhibit list had been given to the defense, the prosecutors wrote, “to help ensure that trial proceeds promptly if and when” the case was back in action.

Hours later, not long before midnight, Trump’s legal team responded to the government’s submission with an outraged two-page filing to Chutkan complaining about how prosecutors had “improperly and unlawfully attempted to advance this case” in violation of the pause.

The lawyers told Chutkan that prosecutors had not merely sent them the offending exhibit list but had also illicitly turned over thousands of pages of additional discovery materials.

Their filing contained a copy of an email that John Lauro, one of Trump’s top lawyers, had written to two of Smith’s lead deputies, Thomas Windom and Molly Gaston.

In the email, Lauro, in politely biting terms, accused the special counsel’s office of simply ignoring Chutkan’s order in an effort “to rush this case to an early and unconstitutional trial.” He told the prosecutors that the defense would not “accept or review the present production or any additional productions” of discovery materials “until and unless the court lifts the stay order.”

The tug of war between the parties reflects how seriously both of them feel about the timing of the election interference case.

Smith’s team has been pressing to hold the trial before the heart of the 2024 campaign season begins this summer, hoping to avoid a head-on collision between the legal proceeding and a presidential election in which Trump is a leading candidate.

Trump’s lawyers are pulling every lever they can to delay the trial for as long as possible. If the proceeding can be put off until after the election and Trump were to win the race, he would have the power to order the charges against him to be dropped.

At the center of that struggle is Trump’s argument that he is immune from the election interference charges because they arose from actions he took while he was in office.

A few weeks ago, Chutkan rejected those claims, and Trump challenged her decision in front of a federal appeals court in Washington. Smith then asked the Supreme Court to consider the issue directly in a move designed to speed up the appeal. He also prevailed on the lower appeals court to hear the question on an expedited parallel track.

NEW YORK TIMES

Proud Boys member who helped prosecution sentenced over Jan. 6

A former leader of the Proud Boys who helped the government investigate and prosecute others in the far-right group involved in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 months in prison for his role in the assault.

His sentence slightly exceeded the nearly 38 months he has been credited for since his arrest after the riot, meaning he is likely to be released in a little over two months.

The former leader, Charles Donohoe, was the first member of the Proud Boys who cooperated with prosecutors to be sentenced for taking part in the Capitol attack.

While Donohoe, who once ran a Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina, never testified in public against any of his compatriots, his sentence reflected the value that prosecutors placed on his assistance. His cooperation contributed to four members of the organization — including its former chair, Enrique Tarrio — being convicted of seditious conspiracy this spring.

At a two-hour hearing in US District Court in Washington, Donohoe, a 35-year-old former Marine, expressed regret about the part he played in the storming of the Capitol, saying he knew from the outset that his actions were illegal.

“I’d like to apologize to America as a whole,” he said, adding that his struggles with addiction had clouded his judgment in the lead-up to the riot.

Prosecutors said little about his cooperation deal, focusing instead on his leadership role in the Proud Boys and his contributions to the group’s planning before the riot.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly echoed those concerns, noting that Donohoe’s involvement in the conspiracy organized by the Proud Boys was a departure from an otherwise civic-minded life, which included military service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“That’s the nature of conspiracies,” Kelly said. “They’re not one-time mistakes — they’re ongoing mistakes over time.”

The Proud Boys were among then-president Trump’s most vocal supporters after his loss in the 2020 election.

NEW YORK TIMES

Super PAC backing Trump airs ad targeting Haley

The super PAC aligned with former president Donald Trump is putting money for the first time behind television ads attacking Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador, who has gained momentum in the Republican primary.

Make America Great Again Inc. began airing an ad in New Hampshire on Tuesday that targets Haley, according to a filing with a television network. The ad, which accused Haley of flipping her stance on a gas tax hike as governor of South Carolina, is expected to run from Tuesday until Sunday, the filing indicated.

Haley preemptively responded Monday night to the ad, writing on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, “Two days ago, Donald Trump denied our surge in New Hampshire existed. Now, he’s running a negative ad against me. Someone’s getting nervous. #BringIt.”

Haley has ascended to second place and is within 15 points of Trump in New Hampshire, according to a recent CBS News poll. Trump and his affiliated super political action committee had previously put resources into bashing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has slipped in the polls and is battling Haley for second place in the early primary states.

As DeSantis has amped up his attacks against Trump, the former president has turned his attention elsewhere.

NEW YORK TIMES

Harris to step up abortion rights action as part of Biden push

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to embark on a nationwide tour in January to push back on state abortion restrictions, signaling that President Biden’s team intends to highlight the issue more aggressively as he makes his case for a second term.

Harris’s tour begins in the swing state of Wisconsin on the Jan. 22 anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to abortion. The court overturned Roe in the June 2022 Dobbs decision, returning the question to the states and setting off a wave of restrictions.

The vice president’s effort is aimed in part at highlighting the stories of women affected by abortion bans. The recent case of Kate Cox, a Texan who was forced to leave her state to get an abortion, attracted nationwide attention. Cox had sought to terminate her pregnancy after learning that the fetus had a fatal condition and that carrying the pregnancy to term could jeopardize her fertility.

WASHINGTON POST