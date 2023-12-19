fb-pixelThousands of lights at Chicago Botanic Garden illuminate tunnels, lilies and art - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Thousands of lights at Chicago Botanic Garden illuminate tunnels, lilies and art

By CHARLES REX ARBOGAST The Associated Press,Updated December 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
A commercial air plane streaks across the the post-sunset sky above the "Welcome Arch" at the beginning of a 1.3-mile path through the Chicago Botanic Garden's fifth annual Lightscape holiday experience of light and music in Glencoe, Ill., on Dec. 14.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

GLENCOE, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Botanic Garden is dazzling patrons and visitors from around the world with their fifth annual holiday display of light and music: Lightscape.

Clusters of multigenerational households push strollers, carry children and walk arm in arm with older relatives as they navigate the 1.3-mile (2.1-kilometer) experience in the village of Glencoe, near Chicago.

More than 22 light installations by various local and international artists light a path through established gardens that snake around the Great Basin in the core of the garden’s 385 acres.

Visitors pass through the "Electric Ribbon Tunnel," created by Culture Creative.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Highlights of the experience include passing through the “Electric Ribbon Tunnel” created by Culture Creative; “Sea of Light," created by UK artist Ithaca, which has 4,800 individually controlled balls of LED light; “Lilies,” by UK artist Jigantics, with 22 illuminated 5-foot (1.5-meter) lilies that float in and around the darkness of the Great Basin; and “Laser Lake,” projecting a rainbow of light dancing across the Great Basin.

Advertisement

A crowd favorite, “Winter Cathedral,” features a cathedral window arch of 100,000 lights that extends along a 110-foot (33.5-meter) tunnel at the end of your journey.

The event ends Jan. 7. To find out more visit: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

An elderly couple walks through the "Half Arches" light display created by Culture Creative.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Roma Di, left, takes a picture of Irene Kin, both recently arriving from Ukraine, as they finish the 1.3-mile Lightscape experience of light and music inside the 110-foot, 100,000 lights of "Winter Cathedral," created by Mandylights.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Visitors pass through the constantly changing light of "Love and Be Loved," created by Chicago artists Lee Fiskness and Travis Shupe.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Visitors walk through "Ros'O," created by French artist TILT.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Boston Globe Today