Boston banned lots of things. But not ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.’

But a Christmas or two ago, I stumbled on a brand new (to me) holiday tale. According to many sources, including Wikipedia , the 1952 hit “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” was banned in Boston — or at least denounced by the Catholic Church.

After 50 Christmases in Boston, I thought I knew the local holiday scene pretty well. Where to go for “Messiah” performances and carols; when a child (or grandchild) is the right age for “The Nutcracker”; why the city’s Christmas tree is a gift from the province of Nova Scotia.

“Within a week of its release, the Archdiocese of Boston condemned ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ as immoral,” writes Ace Collins in his 2010 book “The Greatest Hits of Christmas.”

Versions of this story are all over the web.

John Mellencamp, who covered the song in 1987, refers to the Boston ban on his website. On Dolly Parton’s Facebook page (she recorded the song in 2020), a fan mentions the ban. Even a Catholic news site recounts the tale.

In the most dramatic telling, the benighted bishops don’t even realize that the Santa in the song is Daddy in costume — they think he’s an adulterous old elf on a booty call.

According to Collins, the 13-year-old singer, Jimmy Boyd, was flown to Boston to enlighten the critics. “Cameras were on hand as the child explained to the church leader the song’s real punch line. This was not an affair — it was a father making the season magic for his children.”

(How he’s “making magic” for a child who’s supposed to be “tucked up in my bedroom fast asleep” is not explained. In fact, this is really the dodgy bit of the song: Why is Daddy cosplaying Santa for an audience of one? Does Mommy have a thing for fake beards and jelly bellies?)

At any rate, it was probably the claim about the churchmen’s misunderstanding that tipped my curiosity into skepticism. Objecting to the song for “mixing sex with Christmas,” as one report put it, is plausible. A council of clergymen not getting the joke? Not so much. I decided to check it out, and the first place to check was obviously with the Boston Archdiocese itself.

I was in luck there. The archivist at the time of my queries, Christina Stankewicz, was as curious as I was, and she combed both the church’s records and other online sources. She found no local mentions of the alleged flap at all, in the archdiocese files or elsewhere. If “cameras were on hand” for Jimmy Boyd’s visit, the photos were never printed. “The whole story seems fishy,” she emailed. “There would have been some sort of fanfare around a 13/14-year-old boy talking to church leaders” about his hit song.

In newspapers beyond Massachusetts, there were a few disparaging references to the song, though it’s not entirely clear what the writers who called it “nauseating” or “slop” were objecting to. One authentic ban did make the news: UPI reported on Dec. 15, 1952, that WSAZ, a TV and radio outlet based in Huntington, W. Va., had banned the tune. WSAZ’s vice president, L.H. Rogers, said the song breached a broadcasting code of the time: “It violates a provision against songs in which children describe parents’ misconduct, and implies an insult to Santa and the sacred occasion.” The audience did not agree, and the ban was lifted nine days later.

But in Boston, as far as we can tell, the reaction was . . . nothing. So why does our fair city get the blame when the (few) complaints came from elsewhere?

Well, we don’t have to go back to our Puritan founders — so pure they made Christmas celebrations illegal — to figure it out. Boston worked hard at maintaining its reputation for prudery well into the 20th century.

In December 1952, when “I Saw Mommy” was hitting the Billboard charts, the Harvard Crimson published a long report on the state of local censorship. At the time, the Massachusetts Advisory Committee on Juvenile Reading, a group of worthies from civic groups and churches, was empowered to rule on “dirty books.” As the Crimson reported, a member of the committee could say a word to the police, who would pass it on to the bookseller, “man to man,” and presto, the offending title would disappear. “It is censorship by ‘polite’ warning, and ‘helpful’ advice,” the article concluded. “It is highly effective.”

This is the history that made “Banned in Boston” a phrase with its own Wikipedia page. And so, just as Mark Twain gets credit for witticisms of others, Boston is the logical target when someone decides to point fingers at bluenoses.

It’s possible that someone who dimly remembered the West Virginia broadcast ban reframed the story as a Boston scandal. Exactly when that made it into print is still a mystery, but it appears as an aside (“even though the disc was banned in Boston”) in the San Bernardino Sun as early as 1979 — a clue that it was spreading before the internet’s rumor amplifier gave it a boost.

But it wasn’t until 2009, when Jimmy Boyd died, that the rumor made the big time. Obituaries in both The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times put the claim in print: “The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston condemned [the song] as mixing sex with Christmas,” wrote the New York Times reporter. The LA Times account was more cautious: “The Catholic Church condemned the song for implying even a tenuous link between sex and the religious holiday.” Those citations give the myth legitimacy: Now Wikipedia and Ace Collins have two respectable sources to cite, and the legend becomes “fact.”

Do I think correcting the record will have any effect? No more than the Grinch (or the Puritans) could stop Christmas from coming; no amount of fact-checking can shut down a story people want to believe. But at least we can defend our town from this Christmas calumny: Whatever you think of the song, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” was never banned in Boston.

Jan Freeman, a former language columnist for Ideas, is a writer in Newton.