Israel, how many deaths in Gaza are enough?

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We need three things from the United States: munitions, munitions, and munitions,” and the United States has been forthcoming. The United States has contributed some 14,000 tank shells toward Israel’s retribution.

The world has watched as whole city blocks in Gaza have been bombed into rubble. The death toll rose quickly — more than 18,600 , according to Gaza’s health officials — and the number is climbing. Most of them are women and children.

On Oct. 7, Israel suffered the worst single day in its history — more than 1,200 people were killed by Hamas in a cross-border raid from Gaza. President Biden rushed to Israel to show solidarity. Retribution was as swift as it was inevitable. But the moral question was and is: How much is enough?

Advertisement

Netanyahu has pointed out that Americans bombed Dresden, Germany, resulting in mass casualties during World War II, and then there was Hiroshima. But he forgets, or chooses to forget, that the fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 was specifically drafted to avoid World War II-style civilian casualties — a convention to which Israel formally subscribed. Collective punishment was also forbidden, and has there ever been a more obvious example of collective punishment than the attack on Gaza?

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

To be fair, the Biden administration has admonished Israel to reduce civilian casualties in its war on Hamas, but Netanyahu has paid no attention, and the American admonitions have been muted compared to Biden’s full-throated support. The United States even vetoed a United Nations resolution for a cease-fire — the only country to vote against it.

According to military historian Robert Pape, author of a survey of 20th-century bombing campaigns: “By any measure Gaza is already a high civilian punishment campaign. It will go down in history as one of the heaviest ever undertaken with conventional weapons.”

Advertisement

And unlike the targets of World War II, Hamas has no industrial base that needs destroying, no factories, no battalions of tanks, no airfields. It does have tunnels underneath buildings.

The Biden administration is correct in saying Israel has the right to self defense. Biden is asking for billions more to aid Israel in its war. So the question remains: How much help does Israel need in its retribution campaign? In terms of pure mathematics, how many more Palestinians need to die to avenge Oct. 7? It would be hard to imagine a more barbaric attack than that inflicted by Hamas against Israel, but when it comes to retribution, how much is enough?

The irony is that Netanyahu long approved and helped aid Hamas to undermine the Palestinian Authority and divide the Palestinians. Now that bird has come home to roost.

Fintan O’Toole of The New York Review of Books asks the key question: “How many deaths are too many? How are the obligations to international law and common decency going to be fulfilled in dense streets crowded with children, women, the elderly, and the sick? What is the ‘self’ in Israel’s self-defense? Does it see its true image in this bloodletting? Can it imagine a life beyond revenge?”

The Biden administration should ponder the same questions.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”