Hoping to rev up the market for electric vehicles

The things that have really held me back are range and infrastructure. I live in a fairly remote hill town in Western Massachusetts, and I have wondered how far I could drive without needing to recharge my car. Where could I stop when I want to visit my family on the South Shore?

Thank you for your continuing discussion of electric vehicles ( “The transition to electric cars isn’t going as well as hoped. Should we change gears?” Editorial, Dec 13). It’s urgent for us to get good information about EVs, a critical part of our response to the climate emergency. I am eager to replace my gas-powered car with an electric car. It’s the right thing for me, the environment, and the planet. Federal and state subsidies keep this purchase within the range of possibility. Subsidies at both levels need to stay in place.

Better infrastructure would be push she needs to make switch

Massachusetts needs many more charging stations, and the rollout has been too slow. The state needs to do everything in its power to speed up the process so that people can feel confident and secure when driving longer distances. Posting the location of public charging stations would help inspire people like me to make the switch to an EV. As the charging infrastructure gets built and cars coming on the market have longer ranges, I hope to switch to an EV soon. It won’t be a moment too soon, because, frankly, time is running out in the fight against climate change.

Sia Stewart

Conway





Federal rules on batteries, minerals throw obstacle in path of wider adoption

The Globe editorial on the need to accelerate the EV charging infrastructure was right on the mark. The charging desert is indeed an obstacle to adoption of electric vehicles. But the editorial failed to mention another reason for slow sales: Most brands are no longer eligible for the potential $7,500 federal subsidy because the Inflation Reduction Act contains unrealistic requirements for the sourcing of battery materials and their critical minerals. It will take years for domestic and favored suppliers to reach the mandated levels.

In the meantime, for many consumers, the promised subsidies remain moot.

Peter Allgeier

Orleans





Electrical workforce is ready to do its part

If we build it, they will come.

We agree with the Globe’s editorial: Faster investments now in EV charging stations on the consumer, commercial, and municipal levels would spur confidence in this proven technology and help ensure that our state can meet its ambitious climate goals.

Our electrical workforce is the key to hastening this infrastructure development. We’ve installed hundreds of EV chargers across residential and commercial properties, and we are constantly adapting our training as this technology advances. Over the next five years, we will add hundreds of new skilled electricians to both install and maintain EV charging stations.

Lou Antonellis

Business manager

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103

Dorchester

Kristen Gowin

Executive manager

National Electrical Contractors Association of Greater Boston

Quincy