DiMaiti family’s scholarship was a fitting tribute to Carol

The Globe series on the murder of Carol DiMaiti Stuart and its aftermath, “Nightmare in Mission Hill,” was important but focused primarily on the immediate period following the murder.

When I first met Carol’s grieving family soon after her murder, her mother, father, and brother wanted to establish a positive legacy in her memory that would be an appropriate tribute to this smart, well-educated, happy, loving daughter, sister, mother-to-be, and friend.

My then-partner and I organized a news conference for the DiMaiti family and their lawyers to announce a foundation in Carol’s memory specifically to benefit young people from Mission Hill. This gesture to youth and families, who were so wrongly targeted, touched the hearts of thousands not only in Boston but also across the country and the world.