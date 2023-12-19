DiMaiti family’s scholarship was a fitting tribute to Carol

The Globe series on the murder of Carol DiMaiti Stuart and its aftermath, “Nightmare in Mission Hill,” was important but focused primarily on the immediate period following the murder.
When I first met Carol’s grieving family soon after her murder, her mother, father, and brother wanted to establish a positive legacy in her memory that would be an appropriate tribute to this smart, well-educated, happy, loving daughter, sister, mother-to-be, and friend.
My then-partner and I organized a news conference for the DiMaiti family and their lawyers to announce a foundation in Carol’s memory specifically to benefit young people from Mission Hill. This gesture to youth and families, who were so wrongly targeted, touched the hearts of thousands not only in Boston but also across the country and the world.
Advertisement
Tens of thousands of donations came in along with personal letters from celebrities, elected officials, leaders of industry, and individuals. I know because I went through all of those notes before passing them on to Evelyn, Giusto, and Carl DiMaiti.
Within about 18 months, the foundation in Carol’s name had raised approximately $750,000 (equivalent to about $1.8 million in today’s dollars), which would go on to provide meaningful scholarships to many Mission Hill students.
While that money would not make up for the trauma inflicted on families of color living in Mission Hill, I hope that those who benefited from the scholarships in Carol’s name will always think of how a simple act by a grieving family helped to have a positive impact on their lives.
Janey Bishoff
West Roxbury