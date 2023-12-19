Gazans ‘caught in the crossfire’ doesn’t quite capture it

Carine Hajjar could have convinced me that we haven’t been critical enough of Hamas’s horrifying massacre in her Dec. 15 op-ed, “I watched the Oct. 7 video. I don’t know how anyone can say Hamas are freedom fighters.” But when she described the Israeli response, which has killed about 18,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, including almost 8,000 children, and displaced about 1.9 million people, as “Gazans currently caught in the crossfire” — a description that I found disproportionately one-sided — the argument was lost.
Gina Crandell
Brookline