Boston’s costly courtroom fight against a Black shooting victim

Yet that’s exactly what happened Thursday in an emotionally charged six-hour hearing about a lawsuit on the fatal police shooting of Terrence Coleman in 2016. Senior US District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf , not a stranger himself to “ sharp rhetoric ,” admonished and shamed the city, saying “this is the sixth hearing I’ve had” on the defendants’ failures to provide evidence during the discovery process. Wolf also said the city has “repeatedly” violated his “court orders.”

It’s not every day that you see a federal judge thoroughly embarrass Boston City Hall — or threaten to rule against it by default.

During a March hearing, Wolf sternly told the city: “Look, this isn’t a game. Somebody’s dead. Somebody’s mother is grieving and this case has been unreasonably prolonged because the city doesn’t comply with its discovery obligations.” It’s why Wolf has been warning City Hall lawyers that they “could lose the case as a result” of these violations.

It would be an astonishing ruling because that would mean Boston is liable for Coleman’s death — no trial, no jury. That is, unless the parties settle the lawsuit — filed in 2018, two years after Coleman’s death — first. That’s what Wolf recommended: for both parties to confer by Dec. 21 at noon “to agree, at least in principle, on a settlement.” The city should listen to him.

During the early morning of Oct. 30, 2016, Hope Coleman called 911 because her son Terrence, who was 31 and who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, refused to come inside. It was cold and she was worried. At the heart of the dispute is what followed. When EMTs showed up, along with two responding officers, Kevin Finn and Garrett Boyle, the police allege that Coleman attacked EMTs with a serrated kitchen knife, while his mother has said that Coleman didn’t have a weapon and was not threatening. Boyle shot Coleman after Coleman allegedly lunged at the EMTs with a knife. Hope Coleman filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the city, Finn, Boyle, and other authorities alleging that Boston first responders were not adequately trained to help people in mental distress like Terrence.

“I am still fighting 7 years later for my son and others who deserve a responsible mental health response,” Hope Coleman told me via a statement. She said her son “deserved a doctor, not a bullet.”

Coleman’s death predates Boston police wearing body cameras and Black Lives Matter. But the current status of the case is not about whether police misconduct did or did not happen that night — at least not yet. It’s about Wolf trying to hold the city accountable for “slow-walking” its discovery obligations.

Wolf has said “this case is probably more messed up than any case I’ve had in 39 years.” (Keep in mind Wolf has presided over some of the state’s most high-profile cases in the past couple of decades, including the conviction of former House speaker Salvatore DiMasi on corruption charges.)

It does make you wonder: Why is the city of Boston investing such an extraordinary amount of time, effort, and risk to avoid producing evidence? What is the city trying to hide?

“Terrence Coleman’s death was a devastating tragedy, and the city regrets that our mistakes within the legal process have caused more pain for the family,” Ricardo Patrón, Wu’s press secretary, said via a statement. “Our legal team has been working to correct these missteps.” It begs the question: Why is it taking so long?

But wait, there’s more. In a particularly biting exchange, Wolf questioned the 14 lawyers for the city about their hourly rate. You read that number right. The defendants’ side had a total of 14 attorneys present for last week’s hearing. They said they each charged between $300 and $750 per hour. The exercise obviously exposed the high cost the city has incurred just to defend the case from ... failures to produce evidence. Put another way, it’s the price Boston City Hall is paying to seemingly keep the truth about this case hidden.

Aside from that massive legal bill, the city — ordered by Wolf — is paying Hope Coleman’s attorneys’ fees and expenses because of the city’s discovery issues. Those expenses reportedly have amounted so far to roughly $500,000.

Hope Coleman showed reporters photos of her son Terrence Coleman who was shot and killed by Boston police. Jan Ransom

The Wu administration says it’s all about helping the disenfranchised, about upholding racial justice and equity, about championing police accountability. In a tweet reacting to Coleman’s death three days after the shooting, Wu, then a city councilor in her third year in office, posted a Globe story of the incident and said: “Terrence Coleman could’ve been my mom, or any of many loved ones living w [sic] mental illness in Boston. Must do better.”

Fast forward to last week; after Wu announced a contract with the police union, she said that the new agreement is putting “our money where our mouth is in ensuring that our officers are held to the highest standards of accountability for those who are sworn to protect and serve.” And yet her administration has been essentially ganging up on Coleman’s mom, who keeps getting revictimized by a city that insists on not playing by the rules.

Indeed, Boston, led by Wu, must do better. City Hall is currently engaging in the worst kind of gamesmanship at the expense of a traumatized Black woman. What does that say about Wu’s leadership?

