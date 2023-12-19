The phrase ‘women and children’ erases women’s autonomy

The phrase casually erases women’s autonomy and achievements by assuming helplessness where there is agency, predetermination where there is potential, and fragility where there is strength.

Whether you’re listening to reports from the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and Israel, or from one of any number of active humanitarian crises throughout the world, you will inevitably hear about the victimization of “women and children.” The phrase has become a convenient shorthand to describe vulnerable people unable to defend themselves, innocents who by accident of birth or fate were in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s also reductive and misleading, and the phrase should be struck from media reporting and from our everyday vocabularies.

More than two decades on from the United Nations Security Council’s Landmark Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security, which acknowledged women’s “equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security,” and despite substantive steps forward in the gender integration of business and the military, very little has changed in society’s overall impression of the “weaker sex” needing protection.

“Women” is no longer a useful blanket category to identify society’s most defenseless people — if it ever was. The war in Gaza demonstrates daily why it is vital to see children as their own distinct category — children killed, maimed, orphaned, traumatized, held hostage, gone missing; both attacked and defended, targeted and protected, celebrated and mourned by women and men alike.

The phrase “women and children” obscures these truly vulnerable sectors of modern society — children, yes, but also the elderly, the disabled, and the sick; the undereducated and malnourished; the undocumented and the trafficked. Those who, during a time of crisis, find themselves unable to extract or defend themselves due to physical, legal, or imposed limitations. Many of those people may be women, but it is not their sex that defines their vulnerability.

This phrase is also careless from a national security perspective. When it comes to military readiness, the damsel-in-distress routine automatically discounts half the potential fighting force and promotes reckless underestimation of potential threats, if those threats happen to be women. And in terms of military training and culture, the objectifying narrative of weakness built into the phrase makes it easier for sexual harassment and assault to continue within the ranks, and for sexual violence against civilians, many of whom are often internally displaced or refugees, to continue as a tool of subjugation and terror during war.

Focusing pity on “women and children” is unfair to people across the gender spectrum. It fails to reflect the modern understanding of gender as a broad continuum, reducing those born with uteruses to child-bearers requiring protection and denying those who live outside the gender binary the truth of their existence.

Men, too, suffer; seeing only “women and children” as potential victims reinforces the toxic masculine tradition of the male protector and denies fathers their role as caregivers, erasing their contributions in the home. When we insist on sanctifying a woman’s life and death over that of a man’s, we perpetuate the imbalanced and outdated social norms that have denied opportunity to people of all genders for generations.

There are certainly places and circumstances in which “women” does make sense as a designated category. For example, climate change disproportionately impacts women, particularly women of color. Here, it is useful to point out that women suffer more at the hands of anthropogenic climate change not because they are women but because of long-standing inequalities that have left them less educated and thus more dependent upon natural resources and lower-skilled or unpaid work; less able to independently access health care and financial resources; and disproportionately susceptible to complications from increasingly resistant vector-borne illnesses. “Women” in this sense is only useful as a category insofar as it allows us to see the conditions that must change.

Of course, in many parts of the world, women do remain primarily in the home, refused the opportunity to serve their cause, their community, or their country. This is generally due to cultivated patriarchal social norms at best and coordinated campaigns of oppression at worst. Women in such societies are often the victims of human rights violations, denied their fundamental rights to education, government participation, marriage choice, and bodily autonomy. Hiding these violations behind a pithy news bite that assumes women’s victim status without interrogating it only serves to further shackle them to their domestic fates.

Words have meaning. “Women and children” seldom conveys the actual scope of victims during a time of war or natural disaster, nor does it adequately account for the contributions and agency of women in those conditions. To truly enhance gender equality and improve the lot of society’s most vulnerable people, we need to say what we mean. It’s time to let go of this worn-out phrase.

Christine Keating is an officer in the US Army and a Public Voices Fellow with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the OpEd Project.