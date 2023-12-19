Aaron Rodgers’s comeback this season for the Jets appears over

Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he “would have pushed it as far as I could this week” even at less than fully healthy to be ready to play against Washington Sunday. But the Jets were routed, 30-0, and eliminated from the playoff hunt for the 13th straight year.

The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday he’s not yet 100 percent healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles’ tendon and is still a few weeks away.

Aaron Rodgers’s quest to make an improbable return this season for the Jets appears over.

“If I was 100 percent today, I’d be pushing to play,” Rodgers said. “But I’m not. I pushed it as far as I could.”

Rodgers never firmly said he won’t play this season, but strongly indicated that is the case.

The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and have until Wednesday to activate him from the injured reserve list. Otherwise, the quarterback will revert to IR for the rest of the season. Rodgers still needs to be medically cleared — something that seemed to be a possibility — before those conversations would even occur.

Rodgers tore his Achilles’ tendon just four snaps into his debut with the Jets Sept. 11. He had surgery two days later and was trying to have the fastest return to the playing field of any known professional athlete. Wednesday will mark 14 weeks since Rodgers’s surgery, which reportedly included a “speed bridge” — an internal brace on the Achilles’ tendon — procedure that helps expedite the healing process.

Ridder benched again

The Falcons are removing quarterback Desmond Ridder from the starting job for the second time this season following his continued turnover woes in the team’s latest loss.

Taylor Heinicke was listed as the starter in the updated depth chart released by the team for this week’s game against the Colts.

Ridder threw an interception in the red zone to set up Carolina’s game-winning scoring drive in the Panthers’ 9-7 win Sunday.

The loss knocked the Falcons (6-8) out of first place in the NFC South and raised new questions about coach Arthur Smith’s job security in his third season.

The Falcons have suffered back-to-back losses to division rivals Tampa Bay and Carolina, leaving the team fighting long odds to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bills’ Jones on clock

The Bills opened a three-week window for starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to resume practice and be activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

While Jones’s chances of being activated are promising, coach Sean McDermott said it was unlikely that will happen in time for Saturday, when Buffalo (8-6) travels to play the Chargers (5-9).

The Bills are holding their only full practice of the week Wednesday after having a walkthrough session Tuesday.

Hurts really hurting

For most of the night, Jalen Hurts played better than how he looked or likely felt while dealing with an illness.

The fourth quarter will leave Hurts and the Eagles feeling sick about their missed opportunity to retake control in the NFC East and keep alive home-field advantage for the playoffs. Hurts watched as Drew Lock and the Seahawks rallied in the final minutes for a 20-17 win over the Eagles at Seattle Monday night that handed Philadelphia (10-4) a third straight loss.

It was a fourth quarter to forget for Hurts. He threw an interception in the end zone with 8:08 left trying to hit Quez Watkins on a deep shot that could have extended Philadelphia’s 17-13 lead. He was unable to convert a third and 7 at midfield with a little over two minutes left that likely would have meant Seattle never got the ball back..