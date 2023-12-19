After backstopping Shrewsbury to a state title, Marisa Montoya returns with a new fearlessness

True to form, Montoya stood up to the challenge, making 10 of her 19 saves in the first period of a 4-1 victory against St. Mary’s . There’s an unmistakable air of confidence around Montoya when she steps on the ice, whether that’s Causeway Street or at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough, where the Colonials’ state championship banner now hangs.

“I looked her in the eyes and said, ‘I need you to be the best player on the ice tonight,’ ” Panarelli recalled. “And she just said, ‘I’ve got this.’ ”

Shrewsbury coach Frank Panarelli had a chat with his goalie, Marisa Montoya , before the Division 1 final at TD Garden last March.

As Shrewsbury begins its title defense, the Colonials will once again be relying again on their confident, and talented, goaltender.

A four-year starter, Montaya quickly identified the mental side of the game as the area she’s grown in the most since freshman year.

“I’ve grown to notice that I’m capable of doing some cool things on the ice,” Montoya said. “Being a lot less timid this year and being more confident in my playing, especially my playing style, has been a really cool thing to witness myself doing.”

Those “cool things” include flashing the glove to snatch a puck bound for the top corner while facing a potent Andover rush and, when a low shot goes off her pad, sprawling to cover the rebound immediately. Panarelli describes her as a “puts-everything-on-the-line-for-the-team type of girl.”

Marisa Montoya made 19 saves in the Division 1 state championship game last March. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“Everything just worked for us last year, but she was the backbone,” Panarelli said. “I feel like she gets overlooked a bit because she’s a Central Mass kid, but she’s such a passionate kid for the team, a great captain, and I just think, soundly, she is a great goalie.”

She draws that confidence from the support of the team in front of her. No matter the result or how she plays, Montoya knows her teammates always have her back. With eight seniors and plenty of playoff experience, the Colonials have their sights set on another big year. Montoya’s confidence is a two-way street.

“Having someone like her who’s just such a leader in the locker room and talks on the ice, that’s so helpful,” senior captain Paige Umile said. “Being able to trust your goalie like that is really important and gives us a lot of confidence.”

Shrewsbury goalie Marisa Montoya credits her teammates for always having her back. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The Shrewsbury team pulls athletes from neighboring schools Westborough, Wachusett, and Milford. Now in it’s 16th year, the co-op is one of just six girls’ programs positioned in Central or Western Massachusetts. The Colonials made the move to the Merrimack Valley/Dual County two years ago, setting up matchups Panarelli compares to playoff games.

“We were always kind of used to winning our league and we finished third or fourth [in the MVC/DCL] our first year,” Panarelli said. “The second year we split the league title with Andover. We play 12 league games, and it’s like playing 12 playoff games before the playoffs even start.”

There’s an extra sense of pride that comes with representing that region of the state.

“It’s really cool that we get to kind of represent Central Mass and show that these girls may not be coming from big towns or big schools, but we can do a lot with the players we have,” Montoya said.

Coach Frank Panarelli says the move to the MVC/DCL two years ago has helped fortify his program. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ Despite graduating five key seniors last year — including Mikayla Brightman (Castleton University) and Lexi Yost — and welcoming 12 freshmen, Bishop Stang is off to a quick start.

The No. 18 Spartans opened the season with back-to-back wins against Ursuline (4-3) and Catholic Central rival Arlington Catholic (2-0).

Freshman Ashley Smith scored her first two varsity goals against Ursuline, and fellow first-years Alexis Pettinato and Madisyn Blanchard potted goals against Arlington Catholic. Freshman goalie Isabelle Duarte has backstopped the Spartans through both victories, recording a shutout in her second varsity game.

“We scored a [program]-high 90 goals last year, and 63 of them walked across the stage [graduating],” coach Bill Theodore said. “But we do have some kids with talent on our offense, and we’re able to skate three lines, which we’ve never been able to do, so although they’re young, they’re eager, and . . . they’re playing really well.”

▪ Waltham seventh grader Molly Whittier tallied three goals and two assists in her first varsity game, a 7-0 victory over Dual County rival Acton-Boxborough. Whittier joined the team with four other middle school players this season and has quickly proven her worth, earning a spot on a line with senior captain Ang Caceda, who also joined the Hawks in seventh grade.

“We knew we were going to hopefully get some good players with the middle school waiver, and Molly came in and exceeded those expectations,” said coach CJ Giardino. “She plays with confidence, and she’s got great vision on the ice. She’s a very strong player.”

▪ The third-annual Tenney Cup begins Tuesday at The Bog Rink in Kingston, featuring six teams in a three-round tournament Reigning champion Duxbury will fight to defend its title against Archbishop Williams, Notre Dame (Hingham), Braintree, Bishop Feehan, and Hingham.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Malden Catholic at Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 5:15 p.m. — No. 6 MC had six different scorers in its win over Cheverus (Maine) last weekend, but will face one of the state’s best goaltenders in No. 20 PLNR’s Alyse Mutti.

Wednesday, Hingham at Duxbury, 5:20 p.m. — Both the No. 1 Dragons and the No. 5 Harborwomen have offensive weapons galore, so the name of the game will be defense.

Wednesday, Notre Dame (H) at St. Mary’s Lynn, 6 p.m. — The best night of games so far wouldn’t be complete without an epic showdown at Lynn’s Connery Rink. This one features the No. 2 Spartans and their scoring depth against the equally deep third-ranked Cougars.

Wednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Shrewsbury, 8:15 p.m. — This MVC/DCL game features the season’s early breakout team, the No. 7 Warriors, against defending state champ Shrewsbury.

Saturday, Burlington at Falmouth, 3 p.m. — This pre-holiday nonleague game featuring the No. 19 Clippers and a Burlington team just out of the Top 20 will go far in signaling what the possibilities could be for both this season.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.