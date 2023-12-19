Bill Belichick is the Patriots’ star attraction, which makes their record much less surprising

It marked the second week in a row that the television broadcast used Belichick as a stand-in for a Patriots star player to promote the game. Even factoring in injuries, it’s an indictment of the 2023 Patriots that TV partners must resort to hyping the Hoodie.

Bill Belichick got his way and his wish. Like rocker friend of the franchise Jon Bon Jovi, he’s the undisputed frontman. The head coach is the headliner for these Patriots. That’s why Fox’s Pam Oliver on Sunday advertised to stay tuned for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Bill Belichick and the Patriots .

When you build a team with the coach as the focal point, you get 3-11. This season has demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that making the coach the cornerstone of contention is a fool’s errand. It doesn’t work, even if you have the greatest coach of all-time.

That’s tough medicine to swallow for Belichick and his legion of backers, who always maintained he was the primary catalyst for the team’s six-ring dynasty and nearly two decades of dominance.

Even Patriots ownership fell for the falsehood that Belichick was the Foxborough Fulcrum for contention. They stood back and let Belichick ultimately decide how far the team was willing to go to retain Tom Brady following the 2019 season. Belichick stood his traditional ground. Brady decided it was time for a conscious uncoupling from his coach.

But the expectation was that Belichick would build it all back with his system. That games like Sunday’s not-as-close-as-it-looked 27-17 loss to dynasty aspirants the Chiefs would have higher stakes than where in the top 5 of the upcoming draft the Patriots pick. That the Patriots would be AFC contenders, not possessors of its worst record.

Save for the 2021 season, none of that has come close to fruition, which is why Belichick’s job security is the subject of constant discussion and conjecture. The Patriots post-Brady approach is a case study in putting too much emphasis on coaching, which admittedly is more important in the NFL than other sports, and not enough on talent.

In Bill They Trusted too much.

The Patriots have good, middle-class players. The problem is they lack game-changers and difference-makers. What makes it worse is it feels like that’s partially by design.

Owner Robert Kraft and son Jonathan, the club’s president, should be disheartened that the attraction people came to their stadium to see Sunday was the pop star paramour of an opposing player, Taylor Swift’s empyreal presence from The Eras Tour intersecting with Belichick’s End of an Era Tour.

When making a decision on Belichick, the lack of juice at home games this season has to factor in. Belichick is the team’s brand and that brand is boring. Judging by the number of Chiefs fans at the game, which got flexed out from its original Monday Night Football date, this was an easy miss for many Patriots fans.

It wasn’t quite the Red Sox fan rebellion against the Bloom-print during a September Sox-Yankees series, but it was noticeable.

You can’t blame some of the Foxborough Faithful for offloading their tickets. They’ve seen their team win once at Gillette Stadium this season. The Patriots scored a 29-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills orchestrated by Mac Jones (remember him?) on a touchdown pass with 12 (you can’t make this stuff up) seconds left after blowing a 22-10 lead.

Jones is now the “Encanto” QB. You can practically hear the movie’s ditty adapted from the depths of Gillette: “We don’t talk about Mac . . . Jones, no, no, no!”

A young fan holds a sign that indicates she made the trip to Foxborough not to see the Patriots, but to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, who attended Sunday's game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Patriots have one more chance to win at home, in the season finale on Jan. 7 against the hated Jets. In a season full of indignities, there would be no greater one than Belichick losing what could be his final game as Patriots coach to the Jets. It’s unspeakable.

This is if you don’t count all their moral victories. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who exhibited mercy on Belichick’s coaching soul, obliged in citing all of those.

“This Patriot team is so close,” said Reid. “Their number of losses against one score is crazy. Number one in the league there, and that defense, Steve [Belichick] and his crew, they’ve done a nice job with that defense. They’re salty, and, offensively, they had a nice plan.”

It felt like there was a concerted effort on the part of Kansas City’s leading men — Mahomes, Travis Kelce-Swift, and Reid — to throw verbal bouquets at the feet of their fallen rival.

The problem when you put yourself out front is that if things go sideways, all of the blame comes back on you. No matter how hard you try to ignore that publicly because that’s personal protocol. Belichick keeps batting away the questions about his future, but they’re not stopping.

The other aspect of making the coach team talisman is every move and motivation gets hyper-scrutinized.

Questions arose about Belichick’s game management after the Chiefs seized a 27-10 lead in the third quarter. The aim at that point seemingly shifted from winning the game to protecting Belichick’s good name by not getting blown out, or surrendering 30 points to a scuffling KC offense.

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott admitted his offense could’ve displayed more alacrity down three scores.

Fox analyst Daryl Johnston said with a hint of disdain when the Patriots punted on fourth and 3 from their 42 early in the fourth: “If you lose, you lose. It doesn’t matter by how many points you lose. You lose. Nobody gives you a lose-plus.”

Doesn’t silly Johnston, who only has three Super Bowl rings, know Belichick and the Patriots lead the league in loss-pluses this year? It’s one stat that really is for losers.

No one has ever gotten more mileage out of beating Mitch Trubisky, now benched by Pittsburgh. The talk of the decision on Belichick’s future hinging on how the team finishes seems equally alarming and ridiculous now.

Next up, a trip to Denver. In the best of times, a house of horrors for New England. Now, they’re traveling to face a coach (Sean Payton) and a quarterback (Russell Wilson) who didn’t fear them at their peak. Then it’s at Buffalo and the season finale, which you can expect the Patriots to play like Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether Belichick returns for another season or gets canceled as coach, he can’t be the leading man for the 2024 team. We’ve seen enough to know that Patriot way is a dead end.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.