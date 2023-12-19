Bruins show confidence in Johnny Beecher, but rookie knows he has to be better

To show such confidence in a player in such a high-stakes situation says a lot about how pleased the organization is with Beecher’s development.

The Boston bench boss sent Johnny Beecher to take the opening faceoff and the rookie rewarded his coach, winning the draw before heading back to the bench.

Following a 60-minute rock fight at The Rock (aka The Prudential Center) last Wednesday, the Bruins and Devils were poised for overtime when Jim Montgomery made a bit of a surprise move.

“Beech has done a great job all year on the faceoff, especially on that left side, which is his strong side,” Montgomery said ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Wild at TD Garden. “The left guy centers are better on the left dot, the right guys are better on the right dot. It’s just natural, that’s your stronger side so you’ll win more on that side. So, we try and put guys in those situations, and he’s excelled at it.”

Beecher, who is winning faceoffs at a nearly 56 percent clip, spends a lot of time after practice working on draws.

“Obviously it’s huge,” Beecher said of the confidence shown in him. “I think a large part of that has been my ability to be successful in the faceoff dot, so just trying to carry that momentum forward. It’s a huge part of the game, especially when there’s a couple of minutes left, and you have a D-zone faceoff. So, I take a lot of pride in it and something that at the end of the day, if you can kind of refine those abilities and those skills and you’re going to be able to play for a long time.”

One of the key cogs in the league’s best penalty-killing corps (88.2 percent heading into Tuesday), Beecher is also the anchor and pacesetter for the fourth line and has worked with multiple wing combinations.

The fourth line is counted on to inject energy and change momentum. Points are always a bonus, but attitude and hustle are musts. Montgomery noticed a dip in the line’s play recently and addressed his trio Tuesday.

“I talked to [Beecher] about getting his five-on-five game back, not only him but the fourth line in general, about building momentum, not offense, but creating O-zone time, drawing penalties with their speed and their tenacity on puck, and building momentum,” said the coach. “So, putting the guys when the next line comes over, they’re putting them in a good situation. It’s not always going to happen, but I have felt that that’s dropped off a little bit from our fourth line in the last couple of weeks.”

Beecher took the chat to heart and ticked off the areas in which he needed to sharpen.

“Little D-zone details. Be a little bit better [with my] stick on the puck, go through the hands a little bit more, stay on the right side of the puck, just little things like that,” said the 6-foot-3-inch, 216-pound Beecher. “And then O-zone just holding onto the puck. Creating space for myself. I mean there’s no reason somebody my size, with my skating ability shouldn’t be able to kind of control the play a little bit down the O-zone. So, just a skill I’ve been working on for the last couple of weeks and trying to get better at.”

…

The Bruins got a boost with the returns of top defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top center Pavel Zacha, both of whom had been dealing with upper-body injuries.

In addition to their five-on-five game, McAvoy and Zacha play on the top power-play unit and are part of the penalty-kill rotation.

“I wasn’t gone that long, so hopefully it’s going to be good,” said Zacha, who was hurt Dec. 9. “I’m excited to jump in the game and see how it goes.”

Zacha has eight goals and 19 points in 26 games.

…

With McAvoy in, rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei was the odd blueliner out, with Montgomery opting for Parker Wotherspoon. “He has a little snarl to his game and some jam, and we think that’s an element on our team that — on the D corps, especially with [Derek] Forbort out, that we needed,” said the coach ... David Pastrnak entered play with 14 multiple-point games on the season ... Former Boston College standout Matt Boldy came home with eight goals and 18 points assists in 22 games. A Millis native and Dexter Southfield alum, Boldy was the 12th overall pick in 2019. He signed a seven-year, $49 million pact with the Wild in January ... The Bruins won’t be back on Garden ice until Dec. 30 against the Devils ... Song of the night: “All I Really Want For Christmas,” by Lil Jon (featuring Kool-Aid Man). Oh yeah!

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.