Celtics at Warriors: Boston kicks off grueling West Coast road trip in the Bay Area

The Celtics’ league-best 20-5 record will face four tough tests on the West Coast in the coming week.

Tuesday’s game against Golden State is the first part of a back-to-back series in northern California, which will conclude against the upstart Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Then, it’s on to consecutive games in Los Angeles, Saturday afternoon against the Clippers and Christmas Day against the Lakers.

Warriors chief instigator Draymond Green, who is serving an indefinite ban after striking center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, remains out. He is reportedly expected to miss at least the next three weeks. The NBA cited a “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” in its announcement of the suspension.