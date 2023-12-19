Celtics at Warriors: Boston kicks off grueling West Coast road trip in the Bay Area

The Celtics’ league-best 20-5 record will face four tough tests on the West Coast in the coming week.
Tuesday’s game against Golden State is the first part of a back-to-back series in northern California, which will conclude against the upstart Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Then, it’s on to consecutive games in Los Angeles, Saturday afternoon against the Clippers and Christmas Day against the Lakers.
Warriors chief instigator Draymond Green, who is serving an indefinite ban after striking center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, remains out. He is reportedly expected to miss at least the next three weeks. The NBA cited a “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” in its announcement of the suspension.
The Celtics are coming off two straight wins at home against the Magic, and the Warriors eked out a 118-114 win over Portland on Sunday.
Let’s get into it.
When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV, radio: NBCSB, TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -5. O/U: 231.5.
Celtics
Season record: 20-5. vs. spread: 12-11, 2 pushes. Over/under: 12-13
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5
Warriors
Season record: 12-14. vs. spread: 10-15, 1 push. Over/under: 15-11
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4
Team statistics
Points per game: Boston 117.6, Golden State 115.9
Points allowed per game: Boston 108.5, Golden State 115.7
Field goal percentage: Boston .478, Golden State .455
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .445, Golden State .465
3-point percentage: Boston .372, Golden State .371
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .365, Golden State .349
Stat of the day: Golden State’s Stephen Curry leads the NBA with 115 3-pointers made this season. In second place is Dallas’s Luka Doncic, who trails Curry by 27.
Notes: The Celtics are coming off an impressive 5-0 homestand, including back-to-back victories over both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, to improve to a league-best 20-5. ... The only player listed on Boston’s injury report is Luke Kornet (thigh). For the Warriors, Gary Payton II (calf) is out. ... Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in points per game (27.3), rebounds per game (8.7), and is third on the team in assists per game (4.1). He also leads Boston in turnovers per game (3.1). ... Curry did not make a 3-point field goal in Golden State’s win over Portland on Sunday, ending his streak of contests with a made 3-pointer at 268 games. He shot 0 for 8 from beyond the arc in the win.
