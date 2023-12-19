For new Holy Cross football coach Dan Curran, taking over in Worcester brings his journey full circle

Curran was hired away from Merrimack, where he coached the Warriors for 11 seasons and led their transition from Division 2 to Division 1 FCS. He takes over from Bob Chesney , who accepted an offer to coach James Madison after a successful run in charge of the Crusaders. That left Holy Cross athletic director Kit Hughes with a major void to fill without much time.

“So you probably can tell by my voice that the last four or five days have been a whirlwind,” Curran said hoarsely, having lost his voice before his big day. “But I’m sure you can tell by the smile on my face how excited I am here to be with you today. This is an opportunity that I’ve been working towards.”

Dan Curran stepped to the podium on Tuesday to be introduced as the next head football coach at Holy Cross with a big smile and some fried vocal cords.

“As I reflect on this process, I remember my initial meeting with the team way, way back on Thursday, December 7,” Hughes said, tongue firmly in cheek. “I told them that there is no more important role that I play than selecting a head coach, because there are few people capable of making an impact on on their lives than someone in that role.

“Coach Curran distinguished himself from an incredible pool of candidates and finalists, and I truly believe that we were able to find everything that we were looking for in our next head coach. He not only brings the positive energy, enthusiasm, and passion, both for the position and Holy Cross, but also possesses the experience, track record, and reputation that makes him the ideal fit at this moment in time. Dan’s ability to connect and build genuine genuine lasting relationships will not only serve our student athletes well, but also our campus community and city of Worcester.”

Curran leaves Merrimack as the program’s winningest coach with 53 victories, having led the Warriors to back-to-back Northeast Conference championship games in the last two seasons. The program was named the Community Service Award winner at the 2014, 2017, and 2018 LEAD Awards for its work with several charities, including Team IMPACT, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Lazarus House, You’re With Us, and Lawrence Literacy Night.

“I was really fortunate throughout my time at Merrimack to be at a job in a place that I really love,” Curran said. “So for me to consider leaving that opportunity. It had to be something truly special. And that’s what Holy Cross has provided for me. In many ways I’ve been working towards this opportunity really, for my entire life.”

It’s a big personal moment for Curran, who grew up with several friends and relatives that graduated from Holy Cross. He told the story of his late parents, Tom and Kay Curran, who had a dream of one of their five children attending the college. But Dan Curran’s three brothers were athletes at Villanova, his sister was a multi-sport athlete at nearby Worcester State, and Curran himself opted to play football at New Hampshire.

“They loved this place and believed in it very strongly,” Curran said of his parents. “I was the baby, I was the last, the last hope to fulfill that dream. So during the recruiting process, many of you know that coaches come out and do home visits. The normal routine would be, break out the tea, little coffee, maybe some cookies, and obviously sit down and break bread.

“It was a little different when the head coach of Holy Cross at that time, Peter Vaas came to my house — there was a three-course meal out. There was no subtlety about where Kay Curran wanted her son to go.

“So it’s a little bit late, a couple years later, but one of the Curran kids is home.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.