HS GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s moves up to No. 2 as Duxbury remains on top

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated December 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
The girls’ hockey season has shifted into full gear, with the majority of teams having competed at least once. Defending Division 2 champion Duxbury is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll after a 7-0 victory over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.

Off to a 3-0 start, St. Mary’s is second with a challenging schedule ahead against NDA-Hingham (Wednesday) and Lincoln-Sudbury (Saturday). NDA earned an impressive 3-0 shutout over No. 9 Canton to move up to third. No. 4 Shrewsbury impressed in its opener, but was tripped up by an eager Andover team Saturday. Edging Marshfield 3-1 in its opener, Hingham rounds out the top five.

With three wins to open the season, Lincoln-Sudbury enters the rankings for the first time at No. 7. Also joining the Top 20 are No. 12 Gloucester, No. 13 Framingham, No. 16 Masconomet, and No. 18 Bishop Stang.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 19, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury1-0-01
2.St. Mary’s3-0-03
3.Notre Dame (Hingham)2-0-04
4.Shrewsbury1-1-02
5.Hingham1-0-06
6.Malden Catholic2-0-016
7.Lincoln-Sudbury3-0-0
8.Andover1-1-010
9.Canton1-1-05
10.Archbishop Williams1-1-07
11.North Andover1-0-08
12.Gloucester3-0-0
13.Framingham3-1-0
14.Nauset2-1-09
15.Winthrop2-0-015
16.Masconomet3-0-0
17.Milton3-0-017
18.Bishop Stang2-0-0
19.Falmouth2-0-011
20.Peabody2-0-020

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

