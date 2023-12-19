EMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s moves up to No. 2 as Duxbury remains on top

The girls’ hockey season has shifted into full gear, with the majority of teams having competed at least once. Defending Division 2 champion Duxbury is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll after a 7-0 victory over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.

Off to a 3-0 start, St. Mary’s is second with a challenging schedule ahead against NDA-Hingham (Wednesday) and Lincoln-Sudbury (Saturday). NDA earned an impressive 3-0 shutout over No. 9 Canton to move up to third. No. 4 Shrewsbury impressed in its opener, but was tripped up by an eager Andover team Saturday. Edging Marshfield 3-1 in its opener, Hingham rounds out the top five.