EMass girls’ hockey: With 7 points in three games, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Harper Friedholm headlines Players of the Week

Ivorie Arguin, Pope Francis — The senior captain collected 10 points in a 2-1 week, scoring three goals in a 5-3 win against Barnstable, two goals and an assist in a 5-3 loss to No. 14 Nauset/Monomoy, and a goal and three assists in a 6-0 win over Auburn.

Harper Friedholm, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior scored her 100th career point Saturday in the Warriors’ win over Concord-Carlisle. She has seven points in her first three games.

Megan Carney, Duxbury — The junior registered one of two hat tricks for the top-ranked Dragons, who opened the season with a 7-0 Patriot League win over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.

Carolyn Cotta, Framingham — The senior fired in three goals in the No. 13 Flyers’ 6-3 Bay State Conference win over Newton North/South on Saturday.

Keagan Jewell, Gloucester — The sophomore defender scored two goals with an assist, while also anchoring a strong blueline, keeping the No. 12 Fishermen undefeated in a 6-1 Northeastern Conference victory over Marblehead.

Eleni Speck, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The two-way defender scored twice as No. 20 PLNR defeated Shawsheen/Bedford, 4-1, Saturday.





